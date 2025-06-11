Speak Out at June 17, 2025 City Council Meeting to Increase Funding for Roads and Bike Paths

On June 17, 2025, the City Council will “finalize” the 2025-2027 city budget, although it is not written in stone and subject to change. The grim reality is the lion’s share of Measure Q funding (recently approved sales tax increase) has already been spent on employee compensation, and there is absolutely no Measure Q funding left.
Thus there is zero money to front load more funding for roads and bike paths as recommended by both City Council and City Staff. $14 million is needed, but only $8.6 million has been set aside, the same inadequate pavement management funding as before. So the pavement will further deteriorate from its current abysmal state, and be exponentially more expensive to fix, adding tens of millions of dollars to the already huge backlog of pavement projects. And it will present particularly unsafe conditions for bicyclists, especially children going to school.
It should be noted the Yes on Q ballot statement, signed by all five sitting City Council members at the time, declared Measure Q was: “To support essential city services, such as…pothole repair… and bike path maintenance”. Instead, the City Council devoted Measure Q funds to increased employee compensation, while the draft budget plan released May 20 would spend nothing more on roads and bike paths.
This is a bait and switch, an abject betrayal of the voters who approved Measure Q.
The labor agreements were approved by the City Council in May 2025—just before the city’s long-term financial forecast came out in June. That dismal forecast shows the city will be short by $4.9 million of the funding needed by next year to operate with an adequate reserve, despite the expenditure of all Measure Q funds. Worse, the city will be completely financially underwater within a few years, facing a zero reserve and General Fund expenditures that exceed revenues by $5 million a year.
If you care about our roads and bike paths, it is imperative that you speak out at the June 17, 2025, City Council meeting. Emphatically tell Councilmembers to cut costs in other areas of the budget and redirect that funding towards roads and bike paths. Then, insist that the Council make further spending reductions to address the serious fiscal mess they have created with their recent overspending on employee compensation. It is never too late to get the City Council on a more fiscally sustainable path.
For more detailed information on the city budget, go to this link:
Please provide public comment on the city budget item at the City Council meeting, either come in person (most persuasive), prerecord a comment over the phone (between noon and 4pm at 530-757-5693), or email a letter to City Council (citycouncilmembers@cityofdavis.org).
7 comments
The authors state:
It should be noted the Yes on Q ballot statement, signed by all five sitting City Council members at the time, declared Measure Q was: “To support essential city services, such as…pothole repair… and bike path maintenance”.
Here is the text of Measure Q:
“To support essential City services, such as public safety and emergency response; crime prevention; pothole repair; parks, road, sidewalk, and bike path maintenance; and addressing homelessness, affordable housing, and climate change, shall the City of Davis’s Ordinance be adopted establishing an additional 1¢ sales tax providing approximately $11,000,000 annually for general government use until repealed by the voters, subject to annual audits, public disclosure of all spending and with all funds staying local?”
At this point, Elaine and Dan are misrepresenting the wording and intent of the measure. It wasn’t just for road repairs. Others may have different priorities.
It’s also a general tax and thus is not restricted in how it can be spent – this was mentioned during real time and even debated by opponents of the tax.
“It’s also a general tax and thus is not restricted in how it can be spent – this was mentioned during real time and even debated by opponents of the tax.”
True as written, but last in a long line of lies where the City says what is legally required in order to convince the voters to give them more money or pass something, and then does what it is legally allowed to do in another direction. I can see through it and voted No on Q, but to a voter just reading the above, with a list designed to meet the needs of a conservative (pothole repair) or progressive (climate change), of course they vote yes. But where does it say, “lots of money for firefighter pensions that will eventually destroy the City budget?” I don’t see it. Still waiting.
Don, no misrepresentation at all. They used ellipsis very properly to indicate skipped over items in the list. Davis residents are educated enough to clearly understand that.
“Davis residents are educated enough to clearly understand that.”
Educated enough to understand that, yet stupid enough to fall for it :-|
“They used ellipsis very properly to indicate skipped over items in the list.”
They have published several op-eds on this topic. All refer only to the pavement repairs. None reference “homelessness, affordable housing, and climate change.” I know that many Davis residents support use of these tax dollars for homelessness, affordable housing, and climate change. I am not a Davis voter, just a Davis tax collector. But I certainly hope, for example, that some funds will be directed to homelessness issues, specifically mitigating the impact of the respite center that is impacting the neighborhood where my business is located.
The fact that they methodically and repeatedly omit those other specific uses identified in the wording of the tax measure disturbs me. I find it misleading.
I know what their priorities are. I am pointing out that many Davis voters and stakeholders may have other priorities.
Don and David, you’re missing our point. It is true Measure Q was a general tax that could be used for different purposes. But the Yes on Q campaign promised that part of the money would be used to fix our roads and bike paths. For example, and it is just one example, all five sitting Council members, the persons who put Measure Q on the ballot, played up the benefits for roads and bike paths from passage of the measure in the official ballot argument they signed. But here we are now, with the draft budget proposal released in May that provided no additional money at all for the pavement management program. The reason why is clear. Council over the last two years made huge financial commitments to city employees that the city simply cannot afford. As someone who voted Yes on Q, I found that to be very much a bait and switch.