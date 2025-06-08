Op-Ed | Davis, Improving Muslim, Arab and Palestinian Human Relations

When prompted by public comment or by the City Council, the Davis Human Relations Commission (HRC) assigns subcommittees to collect Davis residents’ feedback on what residents are experiencing, to get direct feedback about Davis residents’ experiences, with conflict, discrimination or other relations.

Not surprisingly, the Commission has heard much in the way of incidences of Islamic/Palestinian/Arab discrimination and Antisemitism (discrimination against Jews) in the last year and a half. Two subcommittees were formed in late 2024 and remain in place today: the Muslims, Arabs, Palestinians and their Allies (MAPA) subcommittee and the Antisemitism subcommittee. The MAPA report was completed and presented on April 2 and recommendations from the report were refined and voted on by the commission on April 24.

The Muslim Arab Palestinians and their allies (MAPA) Human Relations Commission Report is a compilation of “100s of conversations, and review of 100s of videos, photos, and screenshots from social media stories and posts, surveyed residents, DJUSD parents and staff, UCD faculty, staff and students of a relatively even mix of Muslims, Arabs, Palestinians and Ally respondents.”

The report is a 91-page representative sample of all the Davis sources and some data from external sources.

All the answers to the questionnaire regarding the discriminatory experiences of Muslim Arab Palestinians and their allies (MAPA) in Davis had to be collected by the end of February 2025, three months ago, and it seems like a different reality entirely. The report and the recommendations for sensible inclusive action by the City are doable and reasonable.

The MAPA report is essential in giving space to marginalized voices, but the report continues to draw controversial criticism as was evident at this most recent June 3 City Council meeting. Most all of those speaking against the report are asking the City Council to disband the Human Relations Commission and to denounce the report.

Listening to the public comments on June 3, you would have heard approximately 18 in-person and eight recorded messages, deeply troubled by the HRC MAPA report. Months earlier, you would have heard the emotions of near disbelief from the dozens of Davis Muslim, Arab, and/or Palestinian individuals who shared with the HRC about their fear of speaking publicly and about the relief they felt in being heard for the first time through the MAPA report.

In an encouraging sign of community, just this past Saturday May 31 more than a hundred people showed up for the peaceful and silent “Let Gaza Live” vigil procession that circled the Davis Farmers Market. Although there is no US policy change to go with this show of solidarity and while the focus of the vigil was on delivering food to Gaza, the event had its detractors and these are mostly the same detractors that do not approve of the HRC Subcommittee Muslims, Arabs, Palestinians and Ally respondents report.

We recognize that there are truths from our pro-Israel friends in Davis and truths from our MAPA community. The truth experienced by those in the Jewish community who interpret criticism of Israel as incitement is exacerbated by the times we live in. Additionally, Palestinian family members in the U.S. are in turmoil, as we witness the annihilation of their homes and loved ones in their country of origin. In the US, Muslims, Arabs, and Palestinians have also faced a rise in violence that is institutionally sanctioned and encouraged by persistent tropes and historical inaccuracies, just as Jews are.

Davis’s pro-Israel, pro-Palestinian, Arab, Jewish anti-Zionist, Muslim, and allied voices have been heard, thanks to the work of the HRC. Having these voices acknowledged does not necessarily resolve the issues raised—that responsibility falls to all of us within the Davis community. During the report evaluation on April 2 and at every subsequent HRC meeting and most every City Council meeting public comment period, every perspective has been given time to be heard.

On April 2, after hours of deliberation, the Human Resources Commission voted 7 to 1 in favor of moving the MAPA report recommendations to the City Council (refined and approved on April 24).

In the middle of the June 3 Davis City Council, over hour long public comment period, Amir Kohl, in relating his disappointment to the City Council that he could not deliver his full dissent of the MAPA report, as member of the Human Relations Commission, said, “So that when you review that report, you also have a diversity of opinions.” This appeal for diversity should apply to the report itself, which, as noted in the same June 3 public comment period to the City Council, “represents the only occasion when Davis Muslim, Arab, and Palestinian voices have been asked about their experiences with discrimination.” Surely, this is a diverse perspective that is needed.

The Davis Muslim, Arab, Palestinian, and allies report is based on what respondents shared, not what the HRC commissioners formulated. Some portions of the 91 pages are uncomfortable and require context, yet they are not lies. As time passes, these truths need to be increasingly understood, not denounced.

Before we delve into the report’s recommendations—its most significant part—we must acknowledge the increased dangers we all face three months after the MAPA report’s responses were gathered.

Violence against Jews, whether Zionist or otherwise, is unacceptable. A central problem for all of us is that it is exceedingly difficult to argue that violence against Palestinians in Palestine is not tolerated. It is tolerated, and it should not be. Our intolerance for violence must apply universally. Moreover, for our HRC and Council, acknowledging the existence of violence and responding to criticisms of that acknowledgment creates a significant challenge in maintaining civility: our priority must be to recognize and protect one another from harm.

Let’s observe an important truth. When it comes to access in Davis, our Zionist and anti-Zionist Jewish community appears to have reasonable access to school administrators, city and county representatives, and city officials. Sometimes those personages don’t agree with the group that presents its request for a particular policy to be adopted and this experience of not getting just what you ask for is true for any group in Davis.

Antisemitism is a problem, and more than 50 Davis residents, including some of our elected officials, Jewish, Islamic, Baptist, and School community members, attended the Davis Jews for Justice PARCEO workshop “Curriculum on Antisemitism from a Framework of Collective Liberation” held at the Veterans Memorial building to address that exact problem just before the June 3 City Council meeting.

The Human Relations Commission has completed assembling and discussing the contents of the MAPA report and the Commission has approved recommendations to improve human relations for the City Council to consider for implementation. These recommendations include:

1. Acknowledgement of anti-Muslim, Arab, Palestinian, and allied discrimination in Davis.

2. Commitment to free speech, including speech advocating for justice for Palestine and the Palestinian people.

3. The City Manager or appropriate city staff will reach out to arrange meeting(s) to review the report and discuss appropriate next steps with DJUSD and UCD administrators.

4. City commitment to anti-Palestinian racism and anti-Muslim bias training for staff and council.

5. A request from the City for the DJUSD Superintendent to acknowledge and release a statement on MAPA discrimination in Davis.

6. A request from the city for the UCD Administration to acknowledge and release a statement on MAPA discrimination in Davis.

The recommendations for combating anti-Semitism could adopt a similar format as we strive to end oppression in all its forms. Rather than framing the Muslim Arab Palestinians and their allies (MAPA) report in an “us or them” framework, we need to take in what other human beings are experiencing, all of us, or we perpetuate what we are seeing unfold internationally and at home, “again” instead of “never again.”

