Op-Ed | The Ladder Truck That Keeps Sinking Davis’ Budget

Davis is facing an ongoing budget crisis, and it’s time to talk about the $2 million ladder truck in the room. Not just the truck itself, but the ongoing personnel costs and the political dynamics that brought it here—costs that now weigh heavily on our already overextended General Fund.

In 2022, the City Council voted to purchase a ladder truck and implement staffing Option 3, adding three new full-time firefighter positions, one per shift. The $2 million price tag for the vehicle came out of safety impact funds, and the first three years of staffing costs—approximately $700,000 per year—were covered by federal ARP funds. But now, with that temporary funding about to run out, the city will have to absorb these recurring costs into its General Fund—forever.

That’s a serious problem. And it is more serious than we recognized in 2022.

Davis is currently projecting structural deficits of $3 million per year through 2035, and unless something changes dramatically, city reserves will shrink to unsustainable levels. According to the recent Baker Tilly report, we’ll soon be running annual deficits that grow to $5 million, even after assuming relatively modest increases in pay and benefits.

And yet, while the Council is being advised to wait another year before making cuts, millions in new ongoing obligations have already been locked in—including fire staffing.

The ladder truck may seem like a small budget item compared to the city’s $98 million General Fund, but it represents a symptom of a larger issue: costly decisions justified as public safety imperatives, made without adequate long-term financial planning.

The ladder truck was redundant from the start. UC Davis already operates its own aerial ladder truck. In fact, that truck was used to respond to a downtown Davis fire in 2018—exactly the kind of scenario cited as justification for the city’s purchase. But rather than explore a shared services model or a regional agreement with UC Davis, the city opted to duplicate the resource.

Even worse, city leaders adopted the more limited staffing model (Option 3) knowing full well it would strain firefighter resources and increase overtime costs.

Then Councilmember Will Arnold warned at the time that Option 3 “sort of entrenches the issues we’re having with overtaxing our firefighters and incurring more overtime than I think is sustainable.” He was right.

The city’s own staff report acknowledged that Option 2—adding six new firefighters—was a better fit operationally, but more expensive.

So Davis did what it often does: chose the middle ground, pleasing no one while locking in a half-measure that came with full costs. Today, the result is that we have a truck we probably don’t need, its value to public safety questionable, while its ongoing costs bleed the budget.

Let’s be clear: the politics behind the purchase matter.

The Davis firefighters union was a key supporter of the Council majority at the time (and now). And while public safety unions have every right to advocate for their members, we as a community need to ask whether that advocacy is serving the long-term interests of Davis residents—or just driving unsustainable compensation packages and department expansions.

The truck may have been marketed as “an insurance policy,” in the words of then-Vice Mayor Lucas Frerichs, but insurance policies are only worth their premium if the risk justifies the cost. In a city where high-rise fires are vanishingly rare and UC Davis already has aerial coverage, that rationale doesn’t hold up under scrutiny.

Now, with Measure Q passed by voters last year—ostensibly to fund roads, bike paths, and infrastructure—the city is finding itself unable to use those funds as promised. Instead, much of that money is going toward soaring personnel costs, pension obligations, and staffing shortfalls. It’s a bait and switch of the highest order, and the ladder truck and its related costs are part of that story.

The new budget proposal reveals just how dire the situation has become. The Police Department budget is projected to jump by nearly $4 million in two years. Fire and other departments are seeing similar increases. Employee compensation—fueled by last-minute agreements that include 7% to 10% pay raises and generous COLAs—is rapidly outpacing revenue. Meanwhile, critical infrastructure projects are underfunded, and the city is being forced to choose between deferring maintenance and losing grant matches.

One could argue the ladder truck is a drop in the bucket. But symbolic decisions matter. When city leadership prioritizes expensive, politically driven equipment purchases and additional staff without a viable plan to fund them long-term, it sends a message that fiscal responsibility is negotiable—until the bill comes due.

What’s needed now is a full re-evaluation of fire staffing and equipment needs in the context of shared resources and regional partnerships. UC Davis is not an island. Its emergency infrastructure and Davis’ municipal services should be part of a larger collaborative strategy—not duplicated to satisfy internal politics.

It’s also time for accountability. With a new city manager coming on board, Council must set expectations for fiscal discipline and structural reform. And that means making tough decisions about staffing, compensation, and new initiatives. If we can’t sustain the ladder truck’s costs—and we can’t—it should be on the table, along with other discretionary spending.

Residents of Davis deserve transparency and long-term planning, not one-off decisions that look good on paper and disastrous in the ledger. The ladder truck may have been bought with good intentions, but its impact is a growing burden on a budget teetering on the edge.

If we’re serious about solving the city’s structural deficit, we need to stop pretending we can have everything without trade-offs. The ladder truck is a symbol of that delusion—and unless we change course, it’s also a harbinger of deeper cuts to come.

