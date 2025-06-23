Opinion: Davis Needs to Amend Measure J/R/D Before It’s Taken Out of Our Hands

For more than 20 years, Measure J/R/D has shaped the way Davis grows. It was passed with the intention of giving residents control over development at the edge of town—letting voters weigh in before farmland or open space was rezoned for housing. The measure was born out of a legitimate concern: that development was happening too quickly, without enough community input.

But today, that same process is producing distorted and unworkable outcomes.

Instead of encouraging community planning, Measure J/R/D has turned into a system where the only two options presented to the public are “take it or leave it.” If you’re a voter in Davis, your job isn’t to help shape projects in advance. It’s to approve or reject whatever a landowner or developer has decided to put before you. That is not democratic planning. That is planning by ballot box roulette.

As the Davis Citizens Planning Group aptly put it, “Measure J/R/D is a simple voting system that has led to poor choices.” That simplicity—vote yes or no—is exactly the problem. It obscures the fact that neither choice may serve the broader public interest. It also gives voters no ability to support something better.

What the community needs is a third option: an amendment to Measure J/R/D that allows for preapproved planning standards and clear, transparent community benefits. Projects that meet specific, democratically decided criteria—such as affordability, density, walkability, climate responsibility and open space protections—should be allowed to proceed without requiring a separate, expensive ballot campaign every time.

This approach does not eliminate voter control. It refines it. It moves us from an ad hoc, project-by-project guessing game to a coherent process rooted in shared values.

That notion seems to be a threat to some. There is a thought by others that this means weakening the protections of Measure J. So be it. We need a way forward that does not destroy our community by trying to hold things in stasis.

There are some who claim we can meet our housing needs through infill alone. But as the Davis Citizens Planning Group rightly pointed out, “infill alone won’t be sufficient.” The city’s own Housing Element admits this, and state housing mandates make it clear: Davis will need to expand in a planned, intentional way to meet our fair share of growth.

Others argue that housing will naturally become available as baby boomers move out or pass on. But again, this is misleading. The homes likely to be vacated are not the kinds of homes working families can afford.

As the Citizens Planning Group noted, “their release won’t aid middle-income families and will take 10–15 years.” By then it will be too late—this community will be out of reach for families with kids, and most likely the state will come in to take away any semblance of local control.

Some critics point to California’s recent population decline to claim that we don’t need more housing. But that dip was temporary, driven by pandemic-era dynamics. The state’s population is stabilizing and, in some regions, growing again. Meanwhile, household size is increasing—a clear sign that the supply of housing is not meeting demand. As more people double up or delay starting families, it becomes harder to claim that the housing market is fine.

On the other side of the spectrum are those who argue that any new housing is good housing—that if we simply build more homes, prices will come down. This too is misleading. Supply is only helpful when it matches the needs of the people who live and work here. New subdivisions filled with million-dollar homes don’t lower costs for low- and moderate-income households. They just expand the range of options for those who can already afford to buy. As the Citizens Planning Group reminds us, “‘adding supply always lowers prices’ is a myth.”

Take the recent development proposals for Village Farms and Willowcreek. Both claim to meet the need for “Missing Middle” housing. But the numbers tell a different story. Seventy-three percent of units at Village Farms are detached single-family homes, and 57 percent at Willowcreek fall into the same category. These are not the kind of smaller-scale, more affordable options that Davis so badly needs.

Fortunately, the Davis Citizens Planning Group has outlined a different path forward.

“A community-driven amendment could provide a better solution,” they write. Such an amendment would allow the city to modify the exceptions under Measure J/R/D and design a new process where projects aligned with voter-approved criteria can proceed without needing another ballot fight.

Councilmember Linda Deos put it plainly: “To think the people of Davis wrote a document that can never, ever be touched is just absurd.”

And she’s right. Laws evolve. Planning needs change. The spirit of Measure J/R/D—community control—can and should remain intact. But the process must evolve if we want to produce better outcomes.

Moreover, no one knew what the impact of Measure J would be from the start—now we do. It makes sense to adjust.

There are real political risks to doing nothing.

As Vice Mayor Donna Neville warned, it would be a serious mistake to place a Measure J/R/D amendment on the same ballot as a major development project. The two could get conflated in the public’s mind and both could lose. An amendment needs to be its own campaign, with its own rationale and coalition.

The alternative to amending the measure ourselves is having it amended for us. Sherri Metzker, the city’s Community Development Director, recently cautioned that “It’s very likely [state lawmakers] will pass legislation… basically to take it away [Measure J/R/D] by virtue of state action.” In other words, if Davis continues to obstruct housing in ways that violate state law, the Legislature will intervene.

If that happens, we will lose the very local control Measure J/R/D was intended to preserve. A court or Sacramento lawmaker won’t care about Davis exceptionalism. They’ll care that we’re failing to meet state housing goals, and they’ll act accordingly.

We can avoid that outcome. But only if we act soon.

Measure J/R/D was created to protect Davis from reckless growth. But in its current form, it’s also “protecting” or, more to the point, blocking us from thoughtful, equitable growth too. It’s time to amend it—before the state forces our hand.

