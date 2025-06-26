Court Watch: California Court Denies Interpreter Request for Non-English Speaker, Case Continued

By Maxine Pollock

OAKLAND, Calif. — In a preliminary hearing Tuesday at Alameda County Superior Court, Judge Kimberly Colwell denied a request for a Punjabi interpreter, despite the defense’s argument that the accused needed language assistance to understand the proceedings.

The accused faces one count of receiving a stolen vehicle and one count of driving a stolen vehicle. He is not in custody and faces a potential sentence of 16 months to three years in prison and/or a fine of up to $10,000.

Deputy Public Defender Savannah Reid opened by stating on the record that no Punjabi interpreter was present, though her client required one.

Judge Colwell asked whether an interpreter could be located in a timely manner. When court staff confirmed none was available, she proceeded with the hearing.

Article I, Section 14 of the California Constitution states: “A person unable to understand English who is charged with a crime has a right to an interpreter throughout the proceedings.”

DPD Reid and Deputy District Attorney Raul Jacobson agreed to continue the case to July 1.

Addressing Reid, Judge Colwell said, “You can write the date down and he can use the translator app and hold it up to the piece of paper. If that doesn’t work, I’m sure he can find someone to help him.”

Before the hearing concluded, the defense requested that a Punjabi interpreter be present at the defendant’s next court appearance.

