Court Watch: Judge Delays Domestic Violence Case Due to Pending Mental Health Evaluation

CENTRAL ISLIP, NY — A domestic violence case in Suffolk County Criminal Court has stalled—not due to disputed facts or legal motions, but because the accused has waited more than a year for a court-ordered mental health evaluation that has yet to be approved.

The individual faces three counts of second-degree criminal contempt for allegedly violating court-issued orders of protection. Specific details about the alleged violations were not disclosed in court.

At a pretrial hearing Monday, defense attorney Michael Blakey told the court that his client remains unable to access needed mental health services. Despite ongoing efforts, Blakey said local providers will not conduct an evaluation without a formal court order—an order that has not been issued because the case remains in its preliminary stages.

“We are in the exact same position we were a year ago,” Blakey said, warning that the continued delay may further harm his client’s mental health.

It remains unclear why a court order is required for evaluation, a point neither Judge Anna Acquafredda nor Assistant District Attorney Giovanna DiFilippo clarified during the hearing.

ADA DiFilippo did not oppose a request for a full mental health evaluation and also supported a three-year stay-away order to protect an unidentified individual.

Blakey requested an adjournment and asked the court to direct the district attorney’s office to produce a written statement affirming his client’s need for treatment. Judge Acquafredda granted the delay but warned that the case would proceed at the next hearing, scheduled for June 26, if the letter is not provided.

Legal experts say cases like this raise concerns about due process, particularly for defendants with unstable housing, limited income, or no health insurance. Research has shown that delayed access to mental health care can increase the likelihood of recidivism, deepen system involvement, and extend time in pretrial custody.

