Philadelphia Man Impersonates ICE Agent in Targeted Robbery

Philly DA Larry Krasner

By Jenny Zhao

PHILADELPHIA, PA — In June 2025, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and the Gun Violence Task Force announced criminal charges against a man who impersonated a federal immigration officer during a robbery, targeting undocumented workers at an auto repair shop in Northeast Philadelphia.

According to the DA’s Office, Robert Rosado, born Dec. 2, 1970, entered the Auto Center on the 6500 block of Harbison Avenue on June 8, claiming to be a federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent.

Wearing a tactical vest marked “Security Enforcement Agent,” Rosado zip-tied an employee and falsely claimed he was conducting an immigration raid.

He reportedly threatened to arrest the undocumented workers at the business and demanded money before fleeing the scene in an unmarked white van with approximately $1,000 in stolen cash.

“This wasn’t just a theft — it was a calculated act of fearmongering and intimidation,” said Krasner. “Rosado used the specter of ICE to silence his victims and to manipulate their vulnerability. In doing so, he attacked the fabric of a community already living in fear.”

Surveillance footage from inside and outside the shop played a critical role in identifying the suspect.

Philadelphia police, in collaboration with the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force, canvassed the area and traced Rosado’s vehicle using license plate information.

Search warrants executed at two locations connected to Rosado uncovered a range of incriminating evidence, including a fake federal badge, tactical equipment, a holster, a radio, an airsoft gun resembling a real firearm, and additional zip ties.

Rosado was taken into custody without incident and is now being held on $800,000 bail.

He faces an extensive list of felony and misdemeanor charges, including robbery, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, carrying firearms without a license, carrying firearms in public in Philadelphia, unlawful restraint, false imprisonment, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, terroristic threats and simple assault.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 8.

Assistant District Attorney Joe Lanuti praised the efforts of Detective Michael Zanetich, Officer Daniel Butler and their federal counterparts for their swift action.

“This was a coordinated response that moved quickly to ensure the suspect was identified and arrested before he could victimize others,” Lanuti said.

Immigrant rights organizations across the city expressed concern over the deeper implications of the crime.

While Rosado acted alone, advocates said the incident reflects broader fears within immigrant communities — fears that opportunistic individuals can exploit, especially in a climate where immigration enforcement is politically polarized.

“This is a terrifying example of how anti-immigrant rhetoric doesn’t just exist online or in politics — it fuels real harm on the ground,” said a spokesperson for Juntos, a Philadelphia-based immigrant advocacy group. “People should not be forced to choose between their safety and their immigration status when deciding whether to call the police.”

The District Attorney’s Office reaffirmed its commitment to building trust with vulnerable communities and stressed that no one should fear coming forward because of their documentation status.

Krasner encouraged other victims or witnesses to contact the DA’s Immigration Counsel or Victim/Witness Services.

“This case underscores the importance of community engagement and the need for law enforcement to actively protect — not prey upon — those who are often left without recourse,” Krasner said.

