Early Release of Ex-Officer Ignites Bias Concerns in Contra Costa Justice System

MARTINEZ, Calif. – A former Contra Costa officer is petitioning for early parole after killing two Contra Costa residents, while previously being released early from prison and serving only half of his sentence, according to a press release from the families of Laudemer Arboleda and Angelo Quinto.

According to the release, Andrew Hall, the former officer, shot Laudemer Arboleda—a man who suffered from mental illness and paranoia—while he was in his car and unarmed.

The release states that in April 2018, Arboleda had been detained by the Newark Police Department for a psychiatric evaluation.

On Nov. 3, 2018, Hall responded to a report of a suspicious individual knocking on doors. This led to a nine-minute vehicle pursuit in which Arboleda was pulled over multiple times, only to drive away when officers exited their vehicles.

When the pursuit reached a downtown area, Hall blocked Arboleda at an intersection using two police vehicles, leaving only a small gap. As Arboleda turned toward the gap, Hall ran into that same space and then fired several shots into the vehicle, killing him.

State policing standards advise officers against placing themselves in the direct path of a moving vehicle and caution against shooting into vehicles due to the risk of death for officers, bystanders, and occupants. In the video, Hall appears to step into the path of Arboleda’s vehicle.

“The officer did not have to shoot into that car,” civil rights attorney John Burris said. “The car was going past him at the time, and more importantly, he had a duty to get out of the way.”

No charges were initially brought against Hall. Sheriff-Coroner David Livingston said Hall’s actions were in accordance with policy and law and claimed Hall made a split-second decision, stating the case “is about a dangerous and reckless person trying to run down and murder a police officer.”

“In our country, we used to say no one is above the law. Here we have a clear example that the laws are not being applied equally. It is a call to separate the functions of Sheriff-Coroner, and to bring truly independent investigations into deputy-involved killings,” said Robert Collins, who issued the press release opposing Hall’s petition.

In March 2021, Hall shot Tyrell Wilson, an unhoused 32-year-old man who suffered from depression and schizophrenia. Hall had received three 911 calls about someone throwing rocks off an overpass onto the freeway.

Wilson, who matched the description, walked away from Hall as the officer called him over. Hall pursued him, and Wilson then turned and began walking backward, holding a knife and a brown paper bag.

As Hall shouted at him, Wilson stepped forward, and Hall shot him.

After Wilson’s death, Hall was placed on administrative leave, according to KQED.

No charges were filed in Wilson’s death, but in April 2021 Hall was charged in Arboleda’s death with assault with a deadly weapon and voluntary manslaughter. After a jury deadlocked, the second charge was dropped.

Hall was sentenced to six years in prison—three years for assault and three for causing great bodily harm. It marked the longest sentence in California for an on-duty shooting and the first conviction of an officer for a law enforcement-related death.

Sheriff Livingston, who publicly supported Hall, said, “It’s time we stop feeling sympathy for dangerous criminals and start supporting law-abiding Contra Costa residents and the warriors that defend them,” and welcomed Hall’s release.

Judge Terri Mockler, who sentenced Hall, found probation inappropriate, dismissed a second enhancement, and stated Hall would have to serve at least 85 percent of his sentence because it was a violent felony.

Hall was secretly released in March after serving less than half of his sentence, a move Livingston praised.

“I have witnessed the many tragedies that have taken place in this county due to the lack of accountability and oversight of the Sheriff’s Department. Andrew Hall being released early [was] a slap in the face and reminds us all, the flawed criminal justice system continues to put less value on the lives of those living with mental illness especially when they are from BIPOC communities. Living with mental illness is not a crime,” said Gigi R. Crowder, CEO of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. “The true criminal is the two-time killer cop. We must separate the Coroner from the Sheriff’s office to remove bias and promote safety for our most vulnerable citizens who have been criminalized for living with a medical condition.”

