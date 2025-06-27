COURT WATCH: San Francisco Judge Declares Accused Guilty Despite Clean Record and Rehabilitation Progress; Court Erred on Arraignment Date

San Francisco Hall of Justice – Photo by David M. Greenwald

By Camellia Dehdashti, Lanae Flores, Ellianah Yang, Benjamin Lee, Joleen Deng, Coey Zhang, Angana Gurung, Ambar Miranda, Estefany Romero

SAN FRANCISCO — On Wednesday in San Francisco Superior Court, Judge Brian Stretch ruled the accused guilty after he pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of battery, despite Deputy Public Defender Amy Tao noting the accused had no new arrests and had completed the Peaceful Warriors program, 25 Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, and parenting classes.

Tao presented the case in Department 17, where the accused appeared for his second court date. After the no contest plea, Judge Stretch accepted it as a guilty plea.

Stretch advised the accused that by entering a no contest plea, he would forfeit certain constitutional rights, including the right to a public trial, and warned that he could face deportation if he was not a U.S. citizen. The judge asked whether anyone had pressured the accused to enter the plea or if he was under the influence of substances that could impair judgment. The accused answered no to all questions.

Judge Stretch referred the accused to a three-month diversion program, with conditions including avoiding new arrests, following the peaceful contact order, and paying restitution.

If the accused fulfills these conditions by September 25, 2025, the judge will re-evaluate the case and the charges may be dropped. If not, the accused will face three years of probation, jail time, 52 weeks of domestic violence classes, community service, a $150 court fine in addition to other fines, a weapons ban, and adherence to a criminal protective order.

In a separate case heard in the same department, Judge Stretch issued a new warrant and set bail at $1,000 for another accused individual who failed to appear in court, even though the court had provided the wrong arraignment date.

The accused had been released from custody on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, and was told to return to court the following day. However, the court clerk confirmed that the accused was given an incorrect date at the time of release, an error made by the court.

Despite acknowledging the court’s mistake, Judge Stretch proceeded with issuing the warrant and setting bail. Throughout the afternoon, other absent accused individuals also had warrants and bail amounts issued in their cases.

