Op-ED | California Doesn’t Have a Zoning Crisis. It Has an Oligarchy Problem.

The housing debate in California has long been dominated by a simple, seductive explanation: zoning. If only cities would loosen their local land-use rules—eliminate parking minimums, legalize multifamily housing, streamline environmental reviews—then housing would become abundant and affordable again.

This narrative, pushed by prominent writers like Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson in their new book Abundance, has been embraced by a growing chorus of technocrats, YIMBYs, and frustrated renters. The problem, they insist, is the tyranny of local homeowners and bureaucrats blocking new development.

But what if that’s not the whole story? What if, as antitrust attorney Basel Musharbash argues in a deeply researched and devastating exposé for BIG, the real obstacle to affordable housing isn’t the planning department—it’s the consolidation of economic power by a handful of national homebuilders and Wall Street investors who have quietly seized control of America’s housing supply chain?

Musharbash’s piece, “How Big Homebuilders and Private Equity Made American Cities Unaffordable,” centers on Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), long held up as a model of laissez-faire housing policy. DFW has cheap land, weak zoning, minimal regulations, and rapid population growth.

If the “build, baby, build” thesis were right, DFW should be an affordability utopia. But it isn’t.

As Musharbash shows, the median home price in the region has nearly tripled since 2011, and fewer than 4% of homes sold in 2024 were priced under $200,000. Families making under six figures are increasingly locked out of homeownership altogether.

“Dallas was truly a place where the American dream of homeownership was alive and well,” Musharbash writes. “That’s no longer true.”

So what changed? Not the zoning. What changed was who builds homes, who owns them, and who profits.

Over the last three decades, the DFW housing market has undergone a dramatic transformation. Small and midsize builders who once dominated the landscape—local firms that employed local workers and took out loans from local banks—have been systematically pushed out by massive, Wall Street-backed conglomerates like D.R. Horton and Lennar.

These firms, using financial advantages unavailable to independent builders, have engaged in a sustained campaign of mergers, acquisitions, and predatory pricing to consolidate the market. By 2024, just ten builders controlled over 60% of new home sales in DFW, and the top two controlled more than 30%.

And with that consolidation has come a disturbing shift: from building homes to maximize shelter, to building homes to maximize shareholder value. Large builders deliberately underproduce housing to maintain pricing power. They use affiliated mortgage companies to offer below-market interest rates, creating artificial affordability while inflating sale prices.

They monopolize access to materials and subcontractors, leaving smaller firms to pay more or wait longer. They manipulate comps, distort land markets, and coordinate production schedules through shared data firms like Residential Strategies, Inc.

The result, as Musharbash puts it, is “a homebuilder oligopoly” that throttles supply and drives up prices—even in the most permissive zoning environments in the country.

This isn’t just a Texas problem. It’s a national one. And California, for all its procedural hurdles and CEQA fights, is no exception. In fact, in many ways, we’re worse off.

It’s easy to blame San Francisco’s infamously Byzantine planning process or LA’s tangle of neighborhood councils and zoning overlays. And yes, regulatory reform is necessary. But zoom out, and you see a deeper pattern at play: in California too, the housing sector has been captured by financialized giants and institutional landlords who profit from scarcity.

Our major builders are the same conglomerates operating in Texas. Our housing markets have likewise been infiltrated by private equity firms and REITs (Real Estate Investment Trusts) who snatch up single-family homes and convert them to rentals. And our small builders—those who might innovate, compete, or build affordably—are squeezed out of the capital markets entirely.

Even in a place like Davis, a progressive university town often caricatured as a bastion of NIMBY resistance, this analysis holds surprising relevance.

Davis has long debated housing through the lens of Measure J (and now J/R/D), which requires voter approval for peripheral housing developments.

Critics of Measure J often argue that it creates a chokehold on growth. And to some extent, that’s true—housing construction has not kept pace with demand, and affordability has worsened.

But the reality is more complex than a simple binary between local restrictions and state mandates.

As Musharbash notes, even where zoning is permissive, prices have soared because the market itself has been rigged. In Davis, the lack of diverse builders means even when housing is approved—say, in developments like Bretton Woods or DISC—it’s often dominated by the same handful of developers who face little pressure to innovate, lower prices, or meet the needs of low- and middle-income families.

The problem is not just that Davis restricts new growth; it’s that when it finally allows it, the benefits are often captured by powerful players with no incentive to build affordably.

Meanwhile, just like in Texas, institutional investors have begun to make their presence felt. In nearby Sacramento, data show growing interest from out-of-state capital in purchasing starter homes and converting them to rentals.

The result is eerily similar: fewer homes for owner-occupants, rising prices, and a quiet but profound shift from a homeownership society to what Musharbash calls “a rentership society.”

Musharbash is clear-eyed about the implications.

“Homes should be owned by homeowners, and homebuilders should be builders—not land speculators and asset managers for Wall Street,” he writes.

Restoring that vision will require more than tweaking zoning codes or streamlining approvals. It will require confronting the entrenched economic power that now controls who gets to build, where, and for whom.

In practical terms, that means rebuilding community finance systems so that local builders can access credit. It means regulating or even banning institutional ownership of single-family homes. It means enforcing antitrust laws against predatory consolidation in the construction sector. And yes, it means zoning reform—not because deregulation alone will save us, but because our current rules often favor those best able to navigate or game them.

For California, and for cities like Davis, the takeaway is urgent: the housing crisis cannot be solved by focusing solely on local rules while ignoring the national consolidation of economic power.

The zoning story, according to this view, is not false, but it is incomplete—and dangerously so.

As Musharbash’s meticulous reporting shows, we must broaden our lens. This is not a tale of parochialism or liberal overreach. It is a story of monopoly, finance, and the systematic destruction of the American Dream.

