Job Corps Students File Class Action Lawsuit against U.S. Department of Labor

WASHINGTON — Job Corps students are suing the U.S. Department of Labor for shutting down the program that provides education, job training, medical services, and other essential support to low-income students, according to an article published by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

In response to the department’s decision to cease operations at all 99 Job Corps locations, seven students, represented by the SPLC, filed a complaint alleging that the closures are unlawful and harm the economic stability of students.

Established under the Economic Opportunity Act of 1964, the Job Corps was created by Congress to combat poverty. Its mission is to offer “educational, vocational training, and useful work experience” to youth from low-income backgrounds, according to the complaint.

The lawsuit notes that the program serves individuals ages 16 to 24, helping them gain the skills needed to pursue education and build successful careers. The program currently serves about 25,000 students, including roughly 4,500 who are homeless and rely on the housing Job Corps provides.

Participants receive housing, a biweekly living allowance, and medical, dental, and mental health services. The complaint argues that these benefits align with President Lyndon Johnson’s original goal of ending youth unemployment by giving students the resources necessary for education and employment.

The Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA), the statute authorizing the Job Corps, includes a provision from the Workforce Investment Act that requires the Department of Labor to give advance notice and allow for public comment before closing any Job Corps center, the complaint states.

WIOA recognizes the program’s critical role in delivering life-sustaining services. The law mandates that the Secretary of Labor follow a defined set of closure criteria, including submitting written justifications to the relevant House and Senate committees.

The complaint contends that the department failed to meet these criteria. The required steps include proving that a center is underperforming, reaching agreement between the Secretaries of Labor and Agriculture, evaluating the cost of maintaining the center, and determining that closure would ultimately benefit the program.

The seven plaintiffs allege the department did not follow these steps and instead unlawfully suspended the program. The complaint says the program’s suspension deprives students of services like housing and healthcare, leaving many at risk.

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of all Job Corps enrollees, seeks to prevent the suspension and closure of the centers. The plaintiffs aim to maintain access to the services they say are vital to their survival and success.

The Department of Labor and Secretary of Labor announced on May 29, 2025, that all Job Corps centers would be shut down by June 30, 2025.

The complaint ties the decision to President Trump’s fiscal year 2026 budget proposal. Trump has previously called the Job Corps a “failed experiment” and proposed its elimination.

Officials justified the suspension using a fiscal analysis citing incident reports. However, the plaintiffs argue that the analysis was a “methodologically flawed transparency report” posted online by the department.

All seven students named in the complaint rely on the housing provided by Job Corps. One says she will have to move into a homeless shelter if evicted from her dorm. Another fears returning to an abusive home if forced to leave.

The closure has already halted their job training and education, jeopardizing their ability to receive certifications, seek employment, or continue schooling. The complaint adds that students are also losing transportation, physical therapy, and mental health services.

The plaintiffs ask the court to declare the closures unlawful, stop the shutdown of the program and its centers, order the resumption of services, reimburse affected students, and grant any additional relief.

The Job Corps serves underprivileged students who need greater educational and economic opportunities. “The termination of the Job Corps program is detrimental and would do great harm to these students and communities,” said Scott McCoy, deputy legal director of the SPLC.

