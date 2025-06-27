Court Watch: Judge Denies Motion to Reduce Felony Charge Despite Officer’s Testimony

San Francisco Hall of Justice – Photo by David M. Greenwald

By: Favian Samaniego Madrigal, Shiying (Phoebe) Lin, Oliver Kloots, Noor Rashid, Ala Abuhara, Nia Black, Amir Zepeda-Sheppeck

SAN FRANCISCO — In San Francisco Superior Court on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, Judge Vernon Nakahara denied Deputy Public Defender Alexandria Blythe’s Penal Code § 17(b) motion to reduce a felony to a misdemeanor, even though San Francisco Police Officer Ian Glynn testified he did not assess the value of the contents inside the backpack.

Despite Officer Glynn stating that the victim’s backpack, without damage and with all contents, was returned, Judge Nakahara denied the motion, and the accused will remain in custody with $15,000 bail.

The accused is charged with one count of grand theft of personal property under Penal Code § 487.

During the hearing, Deputy District Attorney Andre Guiulfo called Officer Glynn to the stand to testify about the April 15, 2025, arrest at approximately 4:09 p.m. at the corner of Mission and Seventh Streets in San Francisco.

Officer Glynn testified that the victim’s backpack, which allegedly contained items valued at approximately $2,830, was stolen. He said it included an employer-provided laptop, Apple iPad, notebook and keycard.

During cross-examination, DPD Blythe revealed that Officer Glynn arrested the accused about 15 minutes after the theft occurred. Officer Glynn confirmed the backpack had been returned and that no loss or damage had taken place.

He also admitted he never checked the contents of the backpack, and the estimated value of the items was unverified.

In addition to Officer Glynn’s testimony, DDA Guiulfo noted that the accused has seven pending cases and argued this supported a finding that the accused posed a public safety risk.

Despite the officer’s inability to confirm what items were in the backpack, the judge denied the defense’s motion to reduce the charge and upheld the $15,000 bail.

The next hearing is scheduled for July 19 at 9 a.m. in Department 22 of San Francisco County Superior Court.

