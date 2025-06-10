Court Watch: Judge Denies Pretrial Release for Man Accused of Obstructing Officer

WOODLAND, CA — This afternoon in Yolo Superior Court, Judge Clara M. Levers denied a defense request to release a man on supervised own recognizance (SOR)—a form of pretrial release monitored by a pretrial services agency—citing concerns for public safety. The defense had argued that the accused suffers from a substance use disorder and has faced mistreatment by Woodland law enforcement.

The accused faces multiple charges, including obstruction of a police officer, operating a vehicle without a license, driving under the influence of drugs, violating probation, reckless driving, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Deputy District Attorney Alvina Gigi Tzang, speaking on behalf of the People, argued that the accused has continued to drive despite his license being “suspended for many years due to a DUI.”

Tzang stated that “every time [the accused] was stopped by law enforcement, he would not comply” and instead became aggressive and hostile.

In a prior arrest, Tzang said, the accused engaged in a physical altercation with an officer and repeatedly asked to be shot. In another incident last month, he allegedly made the same demand, resulting in a struggle that caused an abrasion to the officer, requiring medical treatment.

“According to the police report,” Tzang said, “the [accused]… while inside the patrol vehicle… stated: ‘Now I got charged with assault on a f––ing police officer… I should have stabbed him dead.’”

In his most recent arrest, the accused again told the officer to shoot him and “appeared to be reaching for something in his pocket.” While he did not brandish the knife or inflict harm, Tzang noted he was found in possession of “a concealed knife… in an open position.”

Based on this pattern of behavior, the prosecution concluded that the accused posed a danger to himself and others and should not be released.

Deputy Public Defender Katie Ann De Anda, representing the accused, began her submission by noting that her client was originally charged with a drug DUI in 2021 and successfully completed substance abuse treatment at that time. She told the court she believes he “would benefit from some sort of treatment” in the current case as well.

De Anda also referenced her review of body camera and vehicle camera footage, stating, “I don’t say this lightly… [the accused] is not necessarily always treated fairly by this community of law enforcement.” However, she clarified, “this is not the opportunity to argue for excessive force.”

De Anda described the accused’s current condition, noting that he appeared in court in a wheelchair, “in extensive pain… unable to talk very much,” and was wearing a self-harm prevention vest.

She concluded by asserting that her client needs treatment, which “would address the concerns” raised by law enforcement. She also emphasized that he has a supportive family and a place to stay if granted pretrial release.

After reviewing the arguments, Judge Levers sided with the prosecution, stating that the accused “continues to present a public safety risk” and “does not abide by orders of law enforcement,” thus making pretrial release inappropriate at this time.

However, Judge Levers acknowledged De Anda’s remarks, stating that “if he were to engage in treatment, earnestly… it would successfully mitigate” the risk he poses to himself and the community.

Bail remains set at $1,000. The accused will be eligible for SOR release if he posts bail and is placed into appropriate treatment. Judge Levers also ordered multiple mental health and addiction assessments (ASAM) to be conducted while the accused remains in custody.

Before concluding, De Anda requested that the accused be granted access to make phone calls, noting, “he has not been able to make a single phone call… or the phone calls for his assessments.”

Judge Levers ordered the jail to provide the accused with access to a tablet to make those necessary calls and schedule mental health assessments.

The accused is scheduled to appear in Yolo Superior Court on June 18, 2025, in Department 8 for a prehearing conference and preliminary trial.

