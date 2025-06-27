Court Watch: Yolo Judge Denies Sanity Restoration for 65-Year-Old Man with Triggers

By Jhoredin Lewis

Woodland, CA – Judge Sonia Cortés denied a petition for restoration of sanity for a 65-year-old man during a criminal docket review in Yolo County, ruling that he lacked insight into his triggers, had impulse control issues, did not have stable housing, and required ongoing treatment.

The ruling came after Judge Cortés heard arguments from Deputy Public Defender Joe Gocke and Deputy District Attorney Adrienne Chin Perez, who debated whether the accused was mentally and behaviorally fit to reintegrate into society.

For background, petitioning for restoration of sanity occurs when an individual previously found incompetent to stand trial is later deemed to have regained mental competence and can participate in legal proceedings.

DPD Gocke told the court the accused has a substance use disorder and was hospitalized at a state facility, where he was assaulted. The accused is currently pursuing legal action against the hospital, citing trauma resulting from its alleged misconduct.

Gocke emphasized that the accused has “minor offenses and minimal violations,” remains sober, has family support, and attends required meetings. He argued that the accused poses no danger to the public, pointing to a lack of prior criminal history and years of sobriety.

DDA Perez expressed concerns that the accused’s sobriety and behavioral stability are largely due to being in a “highly structured environment,” which may not be sustainable outside an institutional setting. She argued the accused would struggle to manage his triggers and remain sober, posing a public safety risk if released.

Perez also said the accused had previously shown resistance to expanded treatment plans and urged the court to deny the petition.

In response, Gocke outlined a treatment plan including AA meetings and support from the accused’s daughter. He pointed to the accused’s age as a mitigating factor and cited the emotional toll of losing his son to an overdose as a strong motivator to stay sober.

The accused’s daughter testified she was committed to helping her father, saying she was willing to let him live with her, take him to his meetings, and support his recovery, provided her landlord approved.

Judge Cortés acknowledged the accused’s progress, including two years as an outpatient, but ultimately found the plan insufficient and denied the motion for diversion.

