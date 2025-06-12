Court Watch: Judge Grants Release to Accused after Concerns over Health and Housing Issues

San Francisco Hall of Justice – Photo by David M. Greenwald

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – At a pre-trial hearing Tuesday, Judge Brian Stretch granted release on recognizance to an individual who had been held in custody for two weeks. The decision came after the public defender emphasized the deteriorating health of the accused, who had not received critical medication prescribed by UCSF while in jail. According to the defense, continued incarceration posed serious risks to both the accused’s physical and mental well-being.

The public defender also raised concerns that further jail time would likely result in the loss of housing. The accused reportedly faced strict rent payment deadlines and an elevated risk of eviction.

The District Attorney opposed the motion, citing Penal Code section 1289, which requires “good cause” for modifying bail. The prosecution argued the accused had previously participated in behavioral health programs but still picked up new charges, suggesting a lack of commitment to sustained improvement.

However, Judge Stretch ruled that PC § 1289 did not apply in this case, noting that the current charges were misdemeanors and that the accused had complied with existing restraining orders related to past incidents.

While the judge acknowledged the accused’s prior difficulties following court orders, he agreed to release them on the condition they resume taking prescribed medication and enroll in CityWide, a UCSF behavioral health program designed to support individuals with serious mental illness.

