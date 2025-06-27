Dominguez Not Guilty on First-Degree Murder, Hung Jury on Remaining Charges

WOODLAND, CA – After multiple weeks of deliberation, a Yolo County jury on Friday found Carlos Reales Dominguez not guilty of two counts of first-degree murder and deadlocked on all remaining charges, prompting the judge to declare a mistrial.

Dominguez remains in custody and still faces multiple charges, including two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, and several special allegations, such as use of a deadly weapon, infliction of great bodily injury, multiple murder enhancements, and a prior felony conviction.

Before the verdict was announced, Judge Samuel McAdam, Deputy District Attorney Matt De Moura, and Deputy Public Defender Daniel Hutchinson conferred in court and discussed the possibility of a mistrial. They agreed that if necessary, a new trial would begin on July 24.

At 9:40 a.m., the jury submitted its final verdict. Judge McAdam began by summarizing the evidence, witness testimony, and jury instructions before proceeding with the reading.

Jurors said they had reached a unanimous verdict on the two counts of first-degree murder but were divided on the second-degree murder charge.

Judge McAdam asked the jury for a numerical breakdown of the deadlock without specifying which side each vote represented. The jury reported a 10-2 split.

He then asked each juror whether they believed further deliberation could break the deadlock. All 12 jurors replied “no,” indicating they had remained at an impasse for over a week.

Judge McAdam proceeded to announce that Dominguez had been found not guilty on the two first-degree murder counts and declared a mistrial on the remaining charges. He asked each juror to confirm the verdict individually.

Jurors revealed that 10 had voted not guilty on the second-degree murder charge, while two had voted guilty.

Following the mistrial declaration, Judge McAdam provided jurors with a brochure detailing their rights and offering resources for managing stress after jury duty. He thanked them for their time and service.

Jurors are now permitted to speak with family, friends, attorneys, members of the press, or others about the case, but they are under no obligation to share any information. All juror notes from the trial will be collected and destroyed by the court.

Dominguez will remain in custody as the case moves forward. A trial setting conference is scheduled for July 24 at 1:30 p.m. in Department 14 of Yolo County Superior Court.

