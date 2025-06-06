Join Indivisible Yolo’s Rally Against Trump’s Influence in Yolo County

“NO KINGS” MARCH AND RALLY IN WOODLAND JUNE 14

Event will be held alongside protests across the country

DAVIS, Calif. – Indivisible Yolo and Sister District Yolo invite Davis residents and people across Yolo County to join its countywide, family-friendly “NO KINGS” march and rally in downtown Woodland on June 14 at 10 a.m. The march and rally will take place alongside more than 1,300 NO KINGS events across the state and country to protest the Trump administration and authoritarian rule on Flag Day, when Trump will host a military parade for his birthday using taxpayer dollars. Participants will gather at the new courthouse at 1000 E. Main Street in downtown Woodland and will march a route to the old courthouse at 725 Court Street for a rally that will include activities, speakers and entertainment. For more information and to RSVP: www.mobilize.us/indivisibleyolo/event/788262/.

“This event brings together our community coalition in Yolo County for a national day of action to highlight the authoritarian excesses and corruption of the Trump administration, as well as the impacts being felt here in Yolo County,” said Steve Murphy, co-chair, Indivisible Yolo. “Trump thinks his rule is absolute, but we don’t do kings in America. From farmers to faculty, students to seniors, citizens to non-citizens, all people of every race, gender and ethnicity across the county are encouraged to join us as we remember this is our Flag Day—of the people, for the people and by the people.”

Other partners in the march and rally include Cool Davis, Culture of CommUNITY, Davis Faculty Association, Davis Phoenix Coalition, Democratic Socialists of America—Yolo, Yolo County Democratic Central Committee and Yolo for Ukraine.

Indivisible Yolo is the local chapter of the nationwide grassroots movement Indivisible. Indivisible Yolo’s mission is to promote progressive policies by activating people to engage in their democracy at all levels of government. The group organizes and advocates for policy goals and to get out the vote to elect candidates who pursue those policies. These complementary efforts ensure democracy works for everyone and that those in power do, too. For more information, visit www.indivisibleyolo.org.

Sister District Yolo is an affiliate of Sister District, a national organization formed in 2016 to activate volunteers and organizations in blue districts to win elections in swing districts across the country. The local chapter builds Democratic majorities at all levels of government by supporting and assisting key campaigns with grassroots action and strategic partnerships. The group works year-round to increase voter engagement and build progressive political power. For more information, visit www.sisterdistrictyolo.org.

Categories:

Tags: