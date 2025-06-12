DA Hochman Announces Criminal Charges Linked to Downtown LA Immigration Protests

By Vanguard Staff

LOS ANGELES, CA — Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman announced Wednesday afternoon that more than a dozen individuals have been charged with a range of felonies and misdemeanors in connection with recent immigration protests in Downtown Los Angeles, including assaults on law enforcement, vandalism, grand theft, and weapons offenses.

The announcement comes amid a tense political climate, with protests erupting over the Trump administration’s stepped-up deportation efforts, raids in immigrant communities, and controversial proposals to limit Convention Against Torture protections.

“I fiercely support the right to peacefully protest and to free speech, but my office will also fiercely prosecute those who decide to cross a line into criminal conduct,” said Hochman in a public statement. “We will protect those who hurl insults; we will prosecute those who hurl bricks, cinderblocks or fireworks at officers.”

Among the charges filed:

Juan Rodriguez, 46, of Gardena, faces multiple felony charges including assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest, and advocating violence against an officer causing injury. Prosecutors allege Rodriguez distributed commercial-grade fireworks during a protest at First and Los Angeles Streets on June 8. The fireworks were thrown at police, one of whom was reportedly injured by burning sparks. Rodriguez is also accused of throwing fireworks himself. He faces up to six years and four months in state prison if convicted.

Randy Paul Ruiz, 27, and Georgina Ravellero, 24, are each charged with two felony counts of assault on a peace officer. According to police, on June 8 they allegedly drove motorcycles into a police skirmish line near Temple and Alameda Streets, injuring one officer and knocking down several others. Both face up to six years and four months if convicted.

Ulysses Sanchez, 37, of Los Angeles, is facing multiple charges including assault with a deadly weapon, firearm possession by a felon, reckless driving, and drug paraphernalia possession. He allegedly drove a minivan aggressively toward protesters late on June 8 before being confronted by the crowd and fleeing the scene. Upon arrest, authorities say Sanchez was found in possession of a loaded ghost gun and a meth pipe. If convicted, he could face 25 years to life in prison due to prior felony convictions.

Christopher Gonzalez, 26, of Van Nuys, and Yoselyn Johnson, 40, of Los Angeles, have been charged with conspiracy to commit vandalism and multiple counts of felony vandalism. On June 9, Gonzalez allegedly defaced an apartment complex on South Broadway, with Johnson acting as a lookout. The pair then allegedly defaced the Hall of Justice with graffiti. Both could face up to three years and eight months in custody if convicted.

Timmie Paulk, 29, and Raven Mitchell, 25, both of Los Angeles, are accused of looting a Nike store in the 600 block of South Broadway on June 8. Mitchell allegedly waited in a double-parked car as Paulk entered the store and took merchandise. The two fled but were arrested shortly after. They each face felony burglary and grand theft charges, carrying potential sentences of up to three years in county jail.

Additional cases are still under review by the DA’s office. Some individuals arrested during the protests were cited and released; those cases have not yet been formally submitted for filing.

The Los Angeles Police Department, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, and California Highway Patrol are continuing their investigations.

