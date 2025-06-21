Officer Fires 40Mm Less-Lethal Round at Protester in Central Division

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a law enforcement-related injury that occurred during a June 14 protest in downtown Los Angeles, according to a June 17 department news release.

The LAPD’s Force Investigation Division is conducting the inquiry after an officer fired a 40mm less-lethal launcher round during a crowd control operation in Central Division. The incident took place amid mass demonstrations, with LAPD officers joined by other law enforcement agencies in forming a skirmish line, the release said.

According to the department’s account, a protester broke through the skirmish line, prompting an officer to discharge a single round from the launcher. The individual, who has not been publicly identified, sustained a head injury, was taken into custody, and later transported to a hospital for treatment.

A report from MyNewsLA.com stated the protester was injured at the back of the head. Hoodline’s Juliette Kessler also reported that the individual received medical attention after being detained and that the situation did not escalate further.

The Department of Defense describes less-lethal weapons as “explicitly designed and primarily employed to incapacitate… while minimizing fatalities, permanent injury to personnel, and undesired damage to property.”

The LAPD said no other injuries were reported among officers or community members. The department noted its understanding of the incident could change as more evidence is gathered.

Kessler added, “While preliminary information indicates that the response did not yield additional community or officer injuries, it is important to note that the department’s understanding of the facts and circumstances may change as additional evidence is collected and analyzed.”

The LAPD has not released the name of the officer who fired the round or the injured individual.

