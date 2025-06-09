LA Protests Erupt as Trump Sends Troops to Federalize National Guard

LOS ANGELES, CA — In an unexpected escalation, President Donald Trump has ordered the federalization and deployment of 2,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles, bypassing California Governor Gavin Newsom and prompting widespread outrage from elected officials, legal advocates, and community leaders across the state.

The move, coming on the heels of aggressive ICE raids targeting immigrant communities, has been denounced as an abuse of power and a deliberate provocation designed to sow fear and chaos.

The operation unfolded quickly. Over the course of several days, federal immigration authorities executed mass sweeps across Los Angeles, with arrests reported in the city’s bustling fashion district, in the parking lots of retail chains like Home Depot, and in working-class Latino neighborhoods such as Paramount and Compton.

According to community advocates and legal observers, some of those arrested were lawful permanent residents or had pending immigration cases. Civil defenders have reported a spike in calls from family members searching for missing loved ones and claim that several individuals were swept up without warrants or due process.

Outraged Angelenos began to organize. On Friday, protests erupted in downtown Los Angeles. By Saturday, they had spread to surrounding areas. By Sunday, a coalition of immigrant rights groups, labor unions, students, and civil society organizations had mobilized thousands of demonstrators in coordinated actions. Protesters blocked major arteries, including the 101 Freeway. Some threw objects at law enforcement vehicles. Several self-driving Waymo cars were set on fire, sending dark plumes of smoke into the city’s skyline.

While LAPD officers initially maintained crowd control, things changed dramatically after federal troops arrived. National Guard members in full tactical gear formed lines outside federal buildings, including the Metropolitan Detention Center, where immigrant detainees were reportedly being held. Officers on horseback patrolled downtown boulevards. Protesters chanted “Shame!” and “Go home!” as the Guard was flanked by federal agents in riot gear. Soon, tear gas was deployed. Flash-bang grenades were launched. Police declared unlawful assemblies and began clearing streets. Observers noted that the confrontational turn only began after the Guard’s deployment, contradicting federal claims of restoring order.

Legal experts say the deployment is unprecedented in California history. While presidents have federalized National Guard troops before—such as Lyndon B. Johnson’s intervention in Selma, Alabama, during the civil rights era—those actions typically involved threats to human life or the protection of civil rights activists. In this case, no request for assistance was made by the state. On the contrary, Governor Newsom explicitly opposed the move, stating in a public letter that there were no unmet law enforcement needs and that California’s own agencies had the situation under control.

Newsom denounced the federalization of the Guard as a “serious breach of state sovereignty” and demanded the troops be withdrawn immediately.

“The deployment of National Guard troops without the consent of California’s Commander in Chief undermines the core principles of our federal system,” he wrote. “This is not about restoring order — this is about asserting domination.”

Former Vice President Kamala Harris, a longtime resident of Los Angeles, issued a powerful statement from her office condemning the Trump administration’s actions. “Los Angeles is my home. And like so many Americans, I am appalled at what we are witnessing on the streets of our city,” Harris wrote. “Deploying the National Guard is a dangerous escalation meant to provoke chaos. In addition to the recent ICE raids in Southern California and across our nation, it is part of the Trump Administration’s cruel, calculated agenda to spread panic and division.”

Harris continued: “This Administration’s actions are not about public safety — they’re about stoking fear. Fear of a community demanding dignity and due process. Protest is a powerful tool — essential in the fight for justice. And as the LAPD, Mayor, and Governor have noted, demonstrations in defense of our immigrant neighbors have been overwhelmingly peaceful. I continue to support the millions of Americans who are standing up to protect our most fundamental rights and freedoms.”

Those sentiments have echoed through every level of California’s government. Senator Alex Padilla called the move “completely inappropriate and misguided.” Senator Adam Schiff warned that the deployment “sets a dangerous precedent” and is “designed to inflame tensions, not de-escalate them.” Dozens of members of Congress, from Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove to Rep. Mike Levin, released statements denouncing the president’s actions as an authoritarian overreach. Rep. Dave Min declared: “This is not a rebellion. This is not an invasion. There is no legal basis for this action. Trump is trying to take this country into tyranny.”

Across Los Angeles, the reaction has been one of fear and defiance. Immigrant families have begun avoiding public spaces. Community clinics and legal service organizations have extended their hours. Churches have opened their doors as informal sanctuaries. Despite the repression, protest leaders have doubled down on calls for peaceful resistance. “We will not be silenced,” said Angelica Salas of CHIRLA, a major immigrant rights organization. “What we are witnessing is not immigration enforcement. It is racialized political warfare.”

The California Public Defenders Association issued its own rare public statement condemning the raids and the Guard deployment. “These state-sponsored raids are part of a broader war on migrants — our neighbors, clients, and family members — who are integral to the fabric of our communities,” said CPDA Board President Tracie Olson. “We will not stand by while ICE terrorizes our communities, or while law enforcement attacks those who dare to oppose it.”

ACLU Southern California also pledged legal action. In a forceful statement, Victor Leung, the organization’s chief legal and advocacy officer, described the National Guard deployment as “a declaration of war on all Californians.” Leung continued, “Workers in our garment districts or day laborers seeking work outside of Home Depot do not undermine public safety. They are our fathers and mothers and neighbors going about their day and making ends meet. Rather, the only threat to safety today is the masked goon squads that the administration has deployed to terrorize the communities of Los Angeles County.”

The optics of the deployment have alarmed national observers as well. The Democratic Governors Association released a statement calling the federalization of the Guard “an alarming abuse of power.” It added, “Threatening to send the U.S. Marines into American neighborhoods undermines the mission of our service members, erodes public trust, and shows the Trump administration does not trust local law enforcement.”

Meanwhile, the Trump administration appears to be leaning into the conflict. Speaking to reporters at Morristown Airport, President Trump claimed that Los Angeles was “teetering on rebellion” and that his actions were necessary to “restore very strong law and order.” He added that “troops will be everywhere,” and blamed the unrest on “radical leftists, illegal immigrants, and the media.”

That rhetoric has only heightened fears that the president may be laying the groundwork for further federal crackdowns in other major cities. Already, rumors have surfaced that similar deployments may be under consideration for San Francisco, New York, and Chicago, cities with large immigrant populations and progressive local governments.

Back in Los Angeles, the situation remains tense. As of Monday morning, National Guard troops remain stationed across several downtown blocks. Reports suggest that as many as 500 Marines from Camp Pendleton are on standby for possible deployment. Protesters have vowed to continue their demonstrations, and legal groups are preparing a slew of lawsuits challenging both the raids and the deployment under the Tenth Amendment and the Posse Comitatus Act, which limits the use of federal troops for domestic law enforcement.

Local officials have been clear: the federal government has turned a policy dispute into a constitutional crisis. “This isn’t just about Los Angeles,” said Mayor Karen Bass. “This is about whether a president can weaponize fear, override state authority, and silence dissent with soldiers. We must all decide — together — where we stand.”

For now, California’s leadership remains unified, and its people defiant. What happens next may determine the future of federalism, civil liberties, and democratic accountability in the United States.

“We’ve been in touch with local law enforcement in LA. They have the resources they need to meet the moment, and we stand ready to assist should the need arise. There is no emergency and the President’s order calling in the National Guard is unnecessary and counterproductive,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta

Senator Adam Schiff added, “The Trump Administration’s calling on the California National Guard without the authorization of the Governor is unprecedented. This action is designed to inflame tensions, sow chaos, and escalate the situation. If the Guard is needed to restore peace, the Governor will ask for it. But continuing down this path will erode trust in the National Guard and set a dangerous precedent for unilateral misuse of the Guard across the country.”

Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove who represents parts of Los Angeles said, “The Trump Administration’s immigration policies are sowing chaos and division in our communities. Deploying the National Guard to Los Angeles will only escalate an already tense situation and put more people at risk. I strongly urge Trump and the National Guard to stand down.”

