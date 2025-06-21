Mahmoud Khalil to Be Freed from Detention, Reunited with Wife and Son as Case Proceeds

by Vanguard Staff

NEWARK, N.J. — A federal court on Friday granted bail to Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University graduate student and lawful permanent resident who was targeted for deportation by the Trump administration because of his advocacy for Palestinian rights.

Khalil will now be allowed to return home to New York to reunite with his wife and newborn son, more than three months after he was detained in a remote ICE detention facility in Jena, Louisiana.

“After more than three months we can finally breathe a sigh of relief and know that Mahmoud is on his way home to me and Deen, who never should have been separated from his father,” said Dr. Noor Abdalla, Khalil’s wife. “We know this ruling does not begin to address the injustices the Trump administration has brought upon our family, and so many others the government is trying to silence for speaking out against Israel’s ongoing genocide against Palestinians. But today we are celebrating Mahmoud coming back to New York to be reunited with our little family, and the community that has supported us since the day he was unjustly taken for speaking out for Palestinian freedom.”

The court’s decision follows the government’s continued attempts to detain Khalil over alleged omissions on his green card application, even after a judge ruled it could not justify detention based on claims that Khalil’s speech had adverse foreign policy consequences.

Khalil has been in custody since March 8. During that time, he missed the birth of his first child, his family’s first Mother’s Day and Father’s Day, and his graduation from Columbia University.

“No one should fear being jailed for speaking out in this country,” said Alina Das, co-director of the Immigrant Rights Clinic at New York University School of Law, who argued the case in court. “We are overjoyed that Mr. Khalil will finally be reunited with his family while we continue to fight his case in court.”

“This is a joyous day for Mahmoud, for his family, and for everyone’s First Amendment rights,” said Noor Zafar, senior staff attorney with the ACLU. “Since he was arrested in early March, the government has acted at every turn to punish Mahmoud for expressing his political beliefs about Palestine. But today’s ruling underscores a vital First Amendment principle: The government cannot abuse immigration law to punish speech it disfavors.”

“It is an enormous relief that Palestinian human rights defender Mahmoud Khalil can return to New York while his case proceeds. Now, Mr. Khalil will thankfully be reunited with his wife and newborn — a bond that never should have been broken in the first place,” said Donna Lieberman, executive director of the NYCLU. “Ideas are not illegal, and no administration should ever incarcerate people for expressing opinions they disagree with. We are heartened and relieved that Mr. Khalil can return to his family, community, and counsel, and the NYCLU will continue to fight back against Trump’s unconstitutional attacks on free speech and dissent.”

“We are relieved that Mr. Khalil can finally return to his family and community,” said Amol Sinha, executive director of the ACLU of New Jersey. “This is an important step in vindicating Mr. Khalil’s rights as he continues to be unlawfully targeted by the federal government for his advocacy in support of Palestinian rights. We’re confident he will ultimately prevail in the fight for his freedom.”

“We are so relieved Mahmoud is finally out of his cruel, remote detention, but equally outraged that it took this long and that Mahmoud had to fight this hard to challenge such outrageous and unconstitutional government conduct,” said Baher Azmy, legal director of the Center for Constitutional Rights. “All Americans should be grateful that Mahmoud had the fortitude to defend basic First Amendment principles — and his pursuit of justice for Palestinians — against the administration’s autocratic tactics, which threaten us all.”

“By ordering Mr. Khalil freed today, the court vindicates not only his rights but also recognized what has been plain to everyone, the government has detained Mr. Khalil to punish him for his speech in defense of Palestinians,” said Ramzi Kassem, professor of law at the City University of New York and co-director of CLEAR. “We look forward to Mr. Khalil returning to his wife and son, as we pursue this fight in federal and immigration court for as long as it takes until justice is served.”

Khalil’s legal team submitted multiple briefs, expert statements, and letters of support to the New Jersey court describing the harm caused by his ongoing detention in Louisiana, far from his family. Khalil himself submitted a declaration refuting the government’s allegations and pointing out that the government had previously abandoned the so-called “misrepresentation” claims during immigration court proceedings.

The motion for release emphasized that continued detention based solely on alleged misrepresentations is exceedingly rare and appears to be further retaliation for Khalil’s speech.

He is represented by Dratel & Lewis, the Center for Constitutional Rights, CLEAR, Van Der Hout LLP, Washington Square Legal Services, the New York Civil Liberties Union, the ACLU, the ACLU of New Jersey, and the ACLU of Louisiana.

Categories:

Tags: