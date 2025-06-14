Opinion: Trump’s Authoritarian Overreach Gives Newsom His Chance to Lead the Opposition

Governor Newsom – photo courtesy the Governor’s office

Just a few weeks ago, Gavin Newsom’s political future seemed like a slow fade into irrelevance. Poll numbers were down. Progressives were grumbling. His own party was divided over a budget proposal that would have frozen health care access for undocumented immigrants. His podcast guests included conservative pundits, raising eyebrows. And his signature style—more slick than grounded—was starting to feel out of step in a political era defined by urgency and authenticity.

Then Donald Trump launched a full-scale federal assault on California.

By deploying thousands of federalized National Guard troops and 700 Marines into the streets of Los Angeles, and triggering ICE raids that left families torn apart and communities terrorized, Trump has handed Newsom something far more valuable than a press cycle: a reason to matter again.

It was a political provocation. But Newsom turned it into an opening. He’s gone from podcasting in political limbo to leading the charge against what he has called the “indiscriminate cruelty” of a regime willing to separate children from their parents, militarize cities during peacetime, and gut basic public safety infrastructure to fund what amounts to an authoritarian birthday parade.

In a matter of days, Newsom has positioned himself as the clearest and most aggressive voice against Trump’s latest power grab—not just in California, but nationally. While other prominent Democrats hesitated, issued tepid statements, or waited for the polling to catch up, Newsom stepped forward, met with impacted families, sued the federal government, and spoke with moral clarity.

At a press conference in Oxnard, he described meeting a sixth grader whose parents—20-year agricultural workers—were detained without warning in a predawn raid. The boy, Newsom said, was left completely alone. No siblings. No extended family. No notice. Just gone.

“That’s Donald Trump’s America,” Newsom declared, his voice thick with anger. “Indiscriminate cruelty.”

He described a single mother, surrounded by ICE agents as she tried to get into her car, held for two hours before being allowed to call her daughter. No criminal record. No threat. Just terror.

“They’re not criminals,” Newsom said. “This isn’t about public safety. It’s about chaos. It’s about fear.”

This was not the technocratic Newsom of budget charts and broadband equity. This was a different figure—blunt, forceful, unvarnished. And whether or not you believe the transformation is sincere, the stakes he’s highlighting are undeniable.

Even the San Francisco Chronicle, acknowledged this shift, noting that Newsom is “regaining political clout” by stepping into the vacuum left by a faltering Democratic establishment.

With former President Biden stepping aside, former Vice President Harris still reeling potentially from her November loss, and other Democratic governors ducking for cover, there has been a conspicuous lack of moral leadership in the face of Trump’s openly authoritarian moves.

Newsom now occupies that space—at least for the moment.

He’s also mounting a multi-pronged counteroffensive, legally and politically. Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta won a temporary restraining order from a federal judge halting Trump’s takeover of the California National Guard.

Although the 9th Circuit quickly paused that ruling, the point had already been made: California will not surrender control of its forces without a fight.

Meanwhile, Newsom is warning about the less visible but equally dangerous consequences of Trump’s actions.

By siphoning hundreds of CalGuard soldiers from wildfire response teams to serve in a politically motivated military deployment in Los Angeles, Trump has directly endangered public safety.

Five of the state’s 14 elite Joint Task Force Rattlesnake fire crews are now understaffed at the very start of peak fire season. It’s a real-world impact of Trump’s stunt, and Newsom is hammering it relentlessly.

“Trump is endangering communities across California,” Newsom said. “He’s pulling National Guard members off of critical wildfire prevention and response missions for his political stunt in Los Angeles. And this is on top of his dangerous cuts to the Forest Service.”

That’s not just rhetorical exaggeration. The Forest Service has already lost 10% of its workforce—and more cuts are on the way. Programs that protect rural communities, support tribal fire services, and provide meteorological forecasts for emergency response are all on the chopping block.

Meanwhile, Trump is spending $134 million on a militarized birthday party in Washington, complete with tanks, flyovers, and armored vehicles rolling down the streets of the capital.

As Newsom pointed out, there are now more American troops deployed in Los Angeles than in Iraq or Syria. And for what? A photo op? A show of force against a state that dares to resist?

This is about more than partisan friction. It’s about the future of democratic federalism. When Trump unilaterally federalizes the National Guard over a governor’s objection, when he uses personal data from Medicaid recipients to aid in immigration enforcement, when he slashes funding for first responders to fund parades, it’s not governance. It’s theater backed by force.

And for a country that claims to value constitutional limits, it’s an alarm bell.

Newsom, for all his past missteps, has found in this moment a mission that transcends brand-building. He is now the only Democratic executive in the country facing down a rogue president—not with press releases, but with lawsuits, field visits, policy memos, and unfiltered moral indictment.

Newsom could still falter. He might misjudge the moment or overreach. But right now, he’s the one who stepped forward. As millions prepare to hit the streets this week, Newsom is trying to position himself as the face of the opposition and Trump has given him a gift in that respect.

