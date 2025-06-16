Opinion: Political Violence Is Real—and If You’re Only Blaming One Side, You’re Missing the Point

America is entering dangerous territory. This weekend’s assassination of Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, the shooting of state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, and the politically motivated manhunt now underway are not just isolated tragedies. They are alarm bells in a country teetering on the edge of normalized political violence. If you’re focused solely on who committed the violence or what side they were on, you’re already missing the deeper crisis: the system is unraveling, and we’re all at risk.

Let’s be clear—the threat of political violence in the United States is no longer hypothetical. It is here. And it is accelerating.

This moment is terrifying, not just because of the violence itself, but because of the growing normalization around it. The truth is, elected officials from both parties are sounding the alarm. They’re reporting death threats, swatting incidents, arson attacks, and the horrifying reality that simply holding public office in 2025 now means living with the constant risk of being targeted. Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has faced bomb threats at her home. Congressman Jared Huffman notes that members of Congress are “all getting death threats pretty regularly.” In fact, so many lawmakers are hiring private security that the Federal Election Commission had to change the rules to let them use campaign funds to protect themselves and their families.

This is not normal. And yet, we’re starting to treat it like it is.

Yes, the rhetoric from Donald Trump and parts of the far-right is particularly dangerous. No serious observer can deny the effect of Trump’s violent language—from “knock the crap out of them” at rallies, to his praise of those who attacked the Capitol, to pardons for January 6 rioters and the floatation of clemency for men convicted in the kidnapping plot against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The Atlantic’s Brian Klaas, a political scientist who studies global violence, noted back in 2023 that it was “dumb luck” America hadn’t yet seen more high-profile political assassinations. Now, he writes, that luck has run out.

But the danger isn’t one-sided. The moment you see political violence as something your enemies do—but your side is above—you contribute to the problem. You begin to justify, to rationalize, to excuse. That’s the road to escalation.

Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon said it plainly: “Political violence is a sickness. And unfortunately, it’s on the rise.” Simon is a Democrat, but he didn’t just point to the far right. He warned that the violence is being stoked “on both sides of the political spectrum.” And that’s the point. If we only care when our side is under threat, we aren’t actually opposing political violence—we’re just playing favorites with it.

We know from political science research what drives this kind of volatility: a toxic mix of extreme polarization, dehumanizing rhetoric, and easy access to deadly weapons. This is not a “both sides” dodge—it is a structural analysis. It explains why political violence is increasing across the board, not just in one direction. And it’s why, if you dismiss the threat because you think it only happens to people you disagree with, you’re not just wrong—you’re part of the problem.

This isn’t about moral equivalency. It’s about moral urgency. It’s about facing the crisis for what it is: a societal failure of empathy, civility, and accountability, in a country with 400 million guns and plummeting levels of trust in institutions.

You can hold Trump accountable for his demagoguery and still recognize that there are larger forces at work. You can condemn the shooter in Minnesota without pretending that political violence is always just a “lone wolf” problem. What we are witnessing is not just individual pathology—it’s the logical consequence of a fraying republic, of political leaders who inflame rather than calm, and of media ecosystems that thrive on outrage.

The terrifying reality is that the threats don’t come from a centralized group or organized militia. They come from everyday Americans who have become convinced—through years of radicalization online and offline—that their political opponents are enemies, traitors, or worse. Some, like the Minnesota shooter, are known figures in their communities, even involved in local governance or religious missions abroad. That should chill all of us.

And yet, when these tragedies happen, there is still a temptation to retreat into tribal blame. Democrats highlight right-wing extremism. Republicans point to left-wing protest violence. But neither narrative is sufficient. Because violence doesn’t need everyone to participate—it just needs everyone else to look away.

We’ve already seen what happens when violent rhetoric becomes background noise. We’ve seen it with Trump encouraging his followers to “liberate” states, with attacks on Pelosi’s family, with pipe bombs mailed to critics, with rising swatting and intimidation campaigns, and now with literal assassinations.

And still, the Center for Prevention Programs and Partnerships—the very federal program designed to prevent targeted violence—was gutted under Trump. According to Reuters, the Department of Homeland Security cut its full-time staff from 45 to just a handful. This is madness. How do you claim to be tough on crime while dismantling the very infrastructure that exists to stop political violence before it begins?

This is not just about government either. It’s about culture. It’s about what we allow, what we share, what we laugh at online, and what we tolerate in our leaders. You don’t have to throw a punch or fire a gun to be part of the erosion. You just have to excuse it, downplay it, or justify it when it’s politically convenient.

We are in a moment of reckoning. If we don’t reject political violence across the board—no matter the target, no matter the motive—we risk losing far more than civility. We risk losing the fragile trust that holds democratic society together.

There’s a reason Senator Huffman described his work now as a “difficult balance” between resisting authoritarianism and not fueling escalation. It’s a line we all have to walk. We must not flinch from calling out injustice. But we must also resist the easy impulse to mimic the rage of those we oppose. Otherwise, the cycle continues.

Political violence is not some abstract fear. It is here, it is growing, and it is terrifying. And unless we commit, collectively and unequivocally, to condemning it—no matter who it comes from or whom it targets—we will see more tragedies, more funerals, more headlines like the one out of Minnesota.

The flames are already rising. We have to stop pretending they aren’t.

