First Amendment Coalition Accuses DHS of Targeting Journalists in LA Protests

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The First Amendment Coalition (FAC), along with 27 press freedom and civil liberties organizations, sent a letter this week to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, alleging that federal officers may have violated the First Amendment rights of journalists covering demonstrations in Los Angeles against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids.

The coalition includes the Freedom of the Press Foundation, the Los Angeles Press Club, the ACLU, Protect Democracy, and other press and rights-focused organizations.

In the letter, the groups express “alarm” over the treatment of journalists reporting on protests sparked by increased immigration enforcement across the country. They stress the essential role of the press in a democratic society, describing journalists as “the public’s eyes and ears,” and emphasizing that timely and accurate reporting is critical during moments of public unrest.

Citing social media videos, the letter alleges that federal officers “indiscriminately” used crowd control munitions—including tear gas and pepper balls—against journalists, resulting in “significant injuries.” The coalition further claims that federal agents appeared to deliberately target journalists, even when they were clearly identified as members of the press and were reporting live.

“[They] were doing nothing more than their job covering the news,” the letter states.

The letter includes examples of such incidents shared on platforms like Instagram and Bluesky. One video posted by NBC LA shows a journalist in a press vest being pushed by a federal officer, despite repeatedly identifying himself as press. Another video on Bluesky depicts a journalist being directly targeted with pepper balls while shouting “Press! Press!” from behind the camera. The footage shows officers advancing despite the journalist’s clear identification.

In yet another video posted by NBC LA, a visibly shaken correspondent wearing press credentials recounts how he and his crew were hit by pepper balls. The video documents residue on their clothing and equipment.

The letter asserts that federal officers have a duty to uphold press freedom and ensure journalists can report without fear of assault or retaliation. It cites federal court rulings, including Askins v. U.S. Department of Homeland Security (2018), affirming the public’s right to photograph and document matters of public interest.

It also references Index Newspapers LLC v. U.S. Marshals Service, a Ninth Circuit decision that holds journalists cannot be subject to dispersal orders or held responsible for the actions of others, so long as they are not obstructing official duties.

The coalition underscores that law enforcement must narrowly tailor its response to specific individuals engaged in unlawful conduct and must not deploy force indiscriminately. Officers, the letter argues, cannot intentionally target journalists, regardless of the broader context of the demonstration.

The letter also cites recommendations from the Police Executive Research Forum’s 40-page report advising law enforcement on protecting constitutional rights, including guidance on respecting press freedoms under the First Amendment.

The signatories urge Secretary Noem to ensure that federal officers act within the law and refrain from the unlawful, excessive, or indiscriminate use of force against journalists covering events of clear public importance.

The letter also notes that videos posted online suggest similar conduct by the Los Angeles Police Department and L.A. County sheriff’s deputies, though the FAC and its partners have not yet submitted a formal complaint to local authorities.

