Court Watch: San Diego Court Grants Accused’s Father’s Day Trip, Denies Broader Travel

SAN DIEGO, CA – During a probation modification hearing, prosecutors cited a past altercation—occurring while the accused was off his prescribed medication—as grounds to deny his request for open-ended travel to Mexico.

In a previous hearing, San Diego Judge Kristopher Young had granted the accused permission to travel. In this latest hearing, the accused sought authorization, with notification to his probation officers, to cross the border to Tijuana, Mexico, to visit his father for Father’s Day and to allow for open-ended travel to continue supporting his father.

Defense attorney Allen Brown emphasized that the accused is currently participating in a mental health diversion program, which allows eligible individuals to receive treatment instead of incarceration. Brown added that the accused had received regional services and consistently positive progress reports during probation.

Deputy District Attorney Lisa Charukul opposed the request, citing an altercation involving several border patrol agents during which the accused allegedly made graphic death threats. The probation department also opposed the travel request, citing the same incident.

Brown noted that the accused had not been properly medicated at the time of the altercation. He argued that the incident was not reflective of the accused’s current condition or character, emphasizing that it occurred two years ago and that the accused had shown significant improvement since then.

San Diego Superior Court Judge Euketa Oliver granted the request to visit the accused’s father for Father’s Day but denied the request for open-ended travel without prejudice. The court cited insufficient evidence and lack of documentation regarding the altercation to justify granting broader travel privileges. The accused will be allowed to submit future travel requests.

