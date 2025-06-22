Texas Retail Theft Case Underscores National Scope of Organized Crime

By Vanguard Staff

DENTON COUNTY, Texas — A sweeping retail theft investigation in North Texas has resulted in the recovery of approximately $1 million in stolen merchandise and an additional $636,000 in cash, illustrating that organized retail theft is not a problem unique to California.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Criminal Investigations Division, Neeraj Singh Kanyal, 36, and Ankita Kanyal, 31, both of Oak Point, were arrested and charged with felony engaging in organized crime and felony theft of property. Ankita Kanyal is also facing a misdemeanor charge of interfering with public duties.

The arrests were the product of a joint effort between DPS, local police departments in Allen, Irving, Oak Point, and Plano, as well as the Denton County Sheriff’s Office. While officials have not released a detailed inventory of the goods recovered, they credited close collaboration with retailers for the successful outcome.

Both individuals remain in custody at the Denton County Jail. Bond for each is set at $20,000, with Ankita Kanyal facing an additional $500 bond for the interfering charge. It is unclear whether either has retained legal counsel.

Officials have not disclosed what triggered the investigation and said no further information is available at this time.

The case adds to mounting evidence that retail theft rings are operating across state lines, often involving coordinated criminal efforts and significant financial losses. Law enforcement officials say that dismantling these networks requires sustained cooperation between local agencies, state investigators, and private retailers.

Categories:

Tags: