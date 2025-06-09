Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 288 – Philip Jacobs on Race, Equity, and the Power of Play

This week on Everyday Injustice, we sat down with Philip Jacobs, the founder and CEO of Rebel Firm, a creative consultancy and production company tackling racial inequity through storytelling, entrepreneurship, and community engagement. Born in Los Angeles but raised across multiple states, including Nebraska and Washington, Jacobs brings a lived understanding of the challenges that shape young Black men in America—and the systems that often limit their potential. His journey from hip-hop artist to author to innovator in racial equity work forms the foundation of Rebel Firm’s mission to help people not just talk about race, but act on it.

Jacobs’ signature project is “Reveal the Elephant,” a board game he created to break down the barriers that often derail meaningful conversations about race. Drawing on childhood memories of family board game nights, Jacobs envisioned a format where people could engage deeply but collaboratively, using prompts to explore topics like white privilege, bias, and systemic injustice. The game challenges participants to reflect on their own experiences and perspectives while earning “peanut points” to gradually uncover a hidden elephant—symbolizing the truths we often ignore. It’s part gamified dialogue, part facilitated self-inquiry, and all about shifting mindsets.

What makes Jacobs’ approach stand out is the balance he strikes between compassion and candor. While he’s clear-eyed about white fragility and the backlash to equity efforts, he also believes in creating space for discomfort and growth—without shame. “I’ve learned that even this game is still barely scratching the surface,” Jacobs said. “But I created it to take one more excuse off the table. If someone won’t even play a game to start these conversations, then they’re probably not serious about change.” That insight, delivered without bitterness, underscores his goal: to give people the tools and the courage to confront racism head-on.

Jacobs’ work doesn’t stop at gameplay. His broader message is about building new systems—not just tearing down old ones. Whether through literature, music, or hands-on facilitation, he’s pushing for a culture where people from different backgrounds can learn from each other, challenge their assumptions, and contribute to lasting institutional transformation. As he told host David Greenwald, “We need both approaches—the direct confrontation and the collaborative effort. And most importantly, we need to find where we align, not just where we differ.”

