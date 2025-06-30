Santa Clara County Jury Sides with Peter Rogerson in Discrimination Lawsuit

SAN JOSE, Calif. – The law firm Gomerman, Bourn, and Associates (GBA) announced that their client, Peter Rogerson, former senior director of worldwide marketing communications at Power Integrations, Inc., successfully sued his former employer for harassment and discrimination. A Santa Clara County jury awarded Rogerson $9.15 million.

According to GBA’s press release, $6 million of the verdict was in the form of punitive damages.

Rogerson, 63, worked at Power Integrations, Inc. for 10 years, earning high praise from colleagues, including the company’s CEO. After Rogerson was seriously injured on a work trip, he was repeatedly mocked for using a cane to walk, the press release stated.

Court records show he was called a “cripple,” told he looked “20 years older,” and compared to “a horse ready for the ‘glue factory’” by senior leadership and colleagues.

GBA noted that at trial, Vice President of Marketing Douglas, Rogerson’s supervisor, admitted to calling him “gimpy” and said he “did not feel ashamed about it.”

Deposition footage of CEO Balu Balakrishnan showed that when asked if calling someone “gimpy” at work was appropriate, he responded, “I do not know what gimpy means.” After being given the definition, Balakrishnan refused to say the term was inappropriate and asked for more context, according to GBA.

The press release stated Rogerson reported the harassment to his boss, but the complaint was not forwarded to Human Resources. Within months, he was let go.

The company told Rogerson the dismissal was “not for performance… the company was going in a different direction.” He was offered the option to resign with severance or remain for four more months, GBA reported.

Rogerson later filed a formal HR complaint. GBA stated the company “accelerated his termination” and conducted “zero investigations into his complaints,” despite Rogerson offering to provide emails and text messages as evidence.

“Despite being praised for his performance, Power Integrations turned its back on an employee who gave 10 years to the company the moment he stood up for himself,” said Tanya Gomerman, Rogerson’s attorney.

“When even the CEO refuses to condemn that kind of behavior, it sends a message that retaliation and harassment is tolerated,” she said. “Corporate culture is shaped from the top down, and so is accountability.”

Gomerman praised the jury’s verdict, according to the press release.

Categories:

Tags: