A Regional Vision, A Local Challenge: Davis and the Blueprint for Housing Affordability

Sacramento, CA – A sweeping new regional plan released last week by the Sacramento Area Council of Governments (SACOG) offers a vision for how the six-county Sacramento region, including Yolo County and the City of Davis, will accommodate 580,000 new residents, 278,000 new homes, and 263,000 jobs by 2050.

The draft 2025 Blueprint, which outlines a 25-year plan for coordinated growth, transportation investment, and land use planning, is now open for public review and comment through August 8.

It arrives at a pivotal time for Davis, which continues to grapple with housing shortages, rising costs, and deepening questions about equity, access, and environmental responsibility.

The 2025 Blueprint is the latest update to the region’s Metropolitan Transportation Plan/Sustainable Communities Strategy. Its goals build on the original 2004 Blueprint, which established smart growth principles like compact development, transportation choice, housing variety, and the conservation of open space.

Twenty years later, those same principles are now applied to a region facing even greater urgency to address housing affordability, climate resilience, and demographic shifts.

In releasing the plan, SACOG Board Chair Darren Suen, a councilmember from Elk Grove, noted the importance of regional collaboration. “We have to work together to build a region that works for both our existing and future residents,” he said. “The 2025 Blueprint is our playbook for how cities and counties will collaborate, and ultimately helps set up the region for success to attract more grants and investments.”

The Blueprint’s forecast assumes an average annual production of 9,300 new housing units across the region—more than most years have delivered over the past two decades. To meet the region’s projected population growth while achieving goals related to air quality, transportation efficiency, and social equity, the plan emphasizes infill development in “Centers and Corridors” and “Established Communities,” including downtowns, main streets, and older suburban neighborhoods.

According to SACOG’s modeling, approximately 67 percent of new housing growth is projected to occur in these infill areas, while 32 percent is projected in “Developing Communities,” or greenfield areas typically located on the urban edge.

For Davis, the implications are both straightforward and politically complex. The city is widely seen as a model for environmental stewardship and progressive planning, yet it has also struggled to accommodate growth.

Local policies, most notably Measure J/R/D, require voter approval for any significant expansion of the city’s boundaries for housing. In practice, this has made it extremely difficult to plan for or approve peripheral housing developments, even when they are designed in accordance with the region’s smart growth principles.

At the same time, Davis faces intensifying pressure to meet its state-mandated housing targets, particularly for affordable and moderate-income units. SACOG’s Blueprint does not override local land use authority, but it does underscore the gap between regional housing needs and the actual capacity being delivered in cities like Davis.

The city’s recent adoption of the Downtown Davis Specific Plan exemplifies some of the progress being made. The plan replaced outdated zoning rules with a new form-based code designed to encourage mixed-use and multifamily housing in the city center.

According to SACOG, this zoning reform has led to more than 1,000 units being proposed within the downtown core since adoption. Yet, few of those projects have advanced past the proposal stage, due in part to high construction costs, community resistance, and a lengthy, uncertain approval process.

Without deeper commitments to infrastructure investment and political support, even the most progressive zoning reforms risk becoming symbolic rather than transformative.

The Blueprint is equally focused on the broader demographic and economic trends reshaping the region. The population is aging, household sizes are shrinking, and demand is rising for smaller, more diverse housing types—duplexes, townhomes, accessory dwelling units, and compact apartments.

The Blueprint warns that without a significant shift away from traditional large-lot single-family homes, the region will face a widening gap between the housing stock that exists and the housing that residents actually need or can afford.

Compounding this challenge is the generational squeeze: Baby Boomers looking to downsize and younger generations like Gen Z forming new households will increasingly compete for the same limited pool of smaller, more affordable homes.

In Davis, where the cost of housing continues to outpace incomes and rental vacancy rates remain among the lowest in the state, these structural shifts are already being felt.

UC Davis, the report notes, is a major driver of population growth and housing demand in the city, but the supply of new housing—particularly affordable or workforce housing—has not kept pace. As a result, students, faculty, and local workers are increasingly pushed into surrounding communities or face rising rents and overcrowded conditions.

SACOG’s Blueprint recognizes this regional dynamic and calls for better integration of job centers, housing, and transportation infrastructure. It assumes that jurisdictions rich in housing, like Davis, will begin to attract more employment, while job-rich jurisdictions invest in more housing. That rebalancing, however, is still far from realized.

Transportation is another major pillar of the Blueprint. The plan calls for more than $40 billion in multi-modal transportation investments, including road maintenance, public transit, and bike and pedestrian infrastructure. The intention is to reduce vehicle miles traveled (VMT), cut greenhouse gas emissions, and give residents more options to get around.

But to make that possible, the region must also align housing and job growth in ways that reduce the distance people must travel. This is especially critical in a region where sprawl has historically driven long commutes and high emissions.

Davis, with its existing bike infrastructure and walkable downtown, is well-positioned to model low-VMT development. But again, its limited housing supply and resistance to new growth undermine its potential to fulfill that role at scale.

The Blueprint also promotes equity as a central goal, seeking to ensure that historically marginalized communities have access to housing, economic opportunity, and transportation.

It aligns with state goals under Senate Bill 375, which require reductions in per capita greenhouse gas emissions through land use and transportation planning. Yet achieving those goals will require local governments to overcome political inertia, outdated zoning codes, and the rising cost of development.

Davis’s reputation as a progressive city is increasingly at odds with its growth policies, which some critics argue functionally exclude lower-income residents and workers from the community.

The Blueprint challenges cities to confront these contradictions directly.

Programs like Green Means Go offer one model for turning vision into action. Through this initiative, SACOG has directed approximately $60 million to designated “Green Zones”—areas with high infill potential and low VMT—to support infrastructure and development.

Davis, with its downtown revitalization plans and established infrastructure, is eligible to compete for such funding. But it must be willing to make development feasible and predictable if it hopes to secure state and federal grants tied to readiness.

SACOG’s Blueprint is not a mandate, but a regional agreement about what kind of future the six-county area wants to build. The plan states that there is enough theoretical capacity in existing land use plans to accommodate the projected population growth—seven times more capacity, in fact, than what is needed.

The problem is not space; it is implementation. Without alignment between local action and regional goals, the vision of vibrant, equitable, climate-smart communities will remain out of reach.

The public has until August 8 to review and comment on the draft plan and environmental impact report.

The full plan is available for review at www.sacog.org/planning/blueprint. Comments can be submitted online or directly to SACOG by the August deadline.

