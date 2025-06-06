Civil Rights Lawsuit Calls for Reforms at Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office

Sacramento, CA – A 71-year-old woman who was injured after being shoved by a former Sacramento County deputy has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, calling for departmental reforms and accountability for deputies who witnessed the incident but failed to intervene.

According to The Sacramento Bee, the woman, Ourania Thimmhardy, alleges in her lawsuit that her constitutional and civil rights were violated during an October 2024 incident when then-Deputy Matthew Gurich forcefully pushed her outside the Sacramento County Main Jail. The lawsuit seeks not only disciplinary actions against the deputies involved but also institutional reforms within the Sheriff’s Office.

The incident, captured on video, occurred during Thimmhardy’s release from jail. She had been arrested days earlier and, during the release process, refused to sign a form without clarification. Deputies began escorting her out when Gurich shoved her through the door. According to the Bee, she suffered a broken femur, resulting in a three-month hospitalization and lasting physical complications.

Following the incident, Gurich was placed on administrative leave and ultimately fired in March 2025. In April, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office filed a felony charge of unlawful assault by a public officer against him. His next court hearing is scheduled for July, according to The Sacramento Bee and the Sacramento Superior Court website.

Thimmhardy’s lawsuit alleges six violations of constitutional and state rights, including unlawful use of force and civil conspiracy. Her legal team, led by civil rights attorney Mark Merin, argues that Gurich’s actions—and the inaction of other deputies—reflect a broader pattern of misconduct that demands systemic reform.

The complaint states that Thimmhardy’s injury significantly reduced her quality of life. At a press conference, her sons, John and George Siamoutas, said the injury occurred just as their parents were planning to return to Montreal. As a result, she was unable to reunite with her husband before his death and now suffers from lasting physical and emotional trauma.

John Siamoutas told the Bee that an injury of this severity at his mother’s age could “be the kiss of death,” referring to her loss of mobility and diminished enjoyment of life.

Video footage obtained by The Bee shows several deputies interacting with Thimmhardy. Although Gurich is the only deputy clearly identified, others are present on the video. Thimmhardy’s legal team is calling for those deputies to face disciplinary review for their failure to intervene or respond appropriately.

Merin emphasized the broader implications of the incident, calling for structural reform in how the jail handles older adults, unhoused people, and those with mental illness. He advocated for state oversight and improved training protocols for deputies.

Citing Bee reporting, Merin noted that approximately 30% of jail bookings in Sacramento County involve unhoused individuals. “We can’t be spending our fortune on doing something that’s totally destructive and devastating for the people in their care,” he said. “We need to change.”

The lawsuit raises broader concerns about use of force, jail oversight, and the treatment of vulnerable individuals by law enforcement. Thimmhardy’s legal team is pushing for greater transparency, stronger accountability mechanisms, and systemic changes to prevent similar incidents.

“Can they envision their mother being in that position?” asked George Siamoutas.

According to The Sacramento Bee, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office declined to comment at the time of publication. The department confirmed that its investigation into Gurich’s actions has concluded and that he is no longer employed by the agency.

The California Attorney General’s Office has not announced any further investigation, and no state-level intervention or consent decree has been confirmed.

As Thimmhardy’s case proceeds in federal court, her attorneys hope the lawsuit will lead to lasting policy changes, including enhanced training requirements and improved institutional oversight. Meanwhile, former Deputy Gurich continues to face felony charges stemming from the incident.

Categories:

Tags: