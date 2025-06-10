Sacramento’s Hope Landing Provides 124 Units for Seniors Exiting Homelessness

By Vanguard Staff

SACRAMENTO, CA – Local and state officials gathered Monday to celebrate the grand opening of Hope Landing, a newly-converted permanent supportive housing complex providing 124 units for seniors exiting homelessness. Located in Sacramento’s Arden area, the development offers fully furnished studio and one-bedroom apartments alongside a full suite of on-site services, including mental health care, substance-use treatment, and life skills programs.

Hope Landing was developed through a partnership between Hope Cooperative and the John Stewart Company and funded in part by Project Homekey, California’s statewide initiative to convert hotels and motels into long-term housing for people experiencing homelessness. The site, formerly the Arden Star Hotel, has undergone a substantial renovation with new electrical, plumbing, and HVAC systems, modernized interiors, and revitalized common areas including a community garden and dog park.

April Ludwig, CEO of Hope Cooperative, said the project addresses a critical gap in housing options for older adults facing housing insecurity. “At Hope Cooperative, we are honored to be part of this transformative effort not only offering housing but providing the essential wraparound services that help residents heal, grow, and belong. This is more than a place to live; it’s a community where hope is restored,” Ludwig said.

Hope Landing is Sacramento’s first Homekey project dedicated specifically to unhoused seniors. The facility serves individuals aged 55 and older who are currently unhoused or at risk of becoming so. By offering permanent housing paired with intensive support, the project is designed to stabilize residents and help them build long-term independence.

Jack Gardner, Chairman of the Board at the John Stewart Company, emphasized the importance of cross-sector partnerships. “Hope Landing stands as a powerful example of what can be achieved when the public, private and nonprofit sectors come together with a shared vision and a deep sense of purpose to support our communities—not only to house seniors who have been experiencing homelessness, but to provide comprehensive on-site services that will support our residents in transitioning to permanent housing and living with dignity here for many, many years to come,” Gardner said.

The Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency (SHRA) played a key role in facilitating the project. SHRA Executive Director La Shelle Dozier called it a landmark step in the city’s efforts to address senior homelessness. “Hope Landing is about so much more than the partnership that has made this project a reality. As Sacramento’s first Homekey project for unhoused seniors, it instills hope and demonstrates what we all hold as an important ‘must do’ priority to provide quality affordable housing and services for our most vulnerable residents,” Dozier said.

With the addition of Hope Landing, Sacramento continues to expand its network of permanent supportive housing—an evidence-based model shown to reduce homelessness by offering stable housing combined with individualized support services. The project represents a broader push to reimagine disused commercial properties as part of the solution to California’s housing and homelessness crises.

