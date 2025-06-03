Steinberg Institute Honors Montanez for Rural Behavioral Health Work

SACRAMENTO, CA — On May 27, the Steinberg Institute named Salvador (Sal) Montanez as the inaugural recipient of the newly-established Richard Van Horn Award, honoring his longstanding commitment to expanding culturally responsive and recovery-focused behavioral health services in rural California. According to a press release from the Steinberg Institute, the award is designed to spotlight leaders addressing systemic mental health inequities, particularly among underserved populations.

Created to honor the legacy of Richard Van Horn—described as “a visionary leader who fought to improve the lives of those with severe and chronic mental illness”—the award emphasizes core values such as recovery, stable housing, employment, and dignity. Endowed by his family, the award will be presented annually to one Californian whose work exemplifies Van Horn’s principles of recovery, dignity, and opportunity.

Montanez, currently the Behavioral Health Services Coordinator at Mono County Behavioral Health (MCBH), has worked in the field for over a decade. The Steinberg Institute highlights his leadership in wraparound care for children and families, with a focus on “real-world outcomes: housing stability, recovery from substance use, and youth engagement.”

In a video profile, Montanez underscores the urgency of meeting patients’ needs within their own communities. “Sometimes you’re going to have to go a little outside the box to keep people in the community,” he said. “We try to ameliorate the situation or meet their needs here before they have to go into a higher level of care, like a locked facility.”

His work is especially critical in a state where rural counties often face severe gaps in mental health infrastructure. As the Steinberg Institute notes, Montanez’s leadership represents a broader push to build care systems that are both accessible and culturally relevant—particularly for marginalized populations. His background in chemical addiction studies and early work with youth in the juvenile justice system have shaped his collaborative, client-centered approach.

The Institute also praised Montanez for his efforts to bridge systems—connecting courts, schools, hospitals, and tribal communities to ensure the most vulnerable individuals can access effective, culturally responsive behavioral health services.

Karen Larsen, CEO of the Steinberg Institute, emphasized that Montanez embodies the kind of leadership California’s mental health system needs. “Salvador represents the very best of what it means to be a public servant in behavioral health,” she said. “His work is rooted in respect for the individual, an unwavering belief in recovery, and a passion for designing systems that truly work for families.”

Montanez’s recognition comes amid broader efforts to reform mental health policy in California, driven in part by the Steinberg Institute’s advocacy. Founded in 2015 by former Sacramento Mayor and State Senate President pro Tempore Darrell Steinberg, the Institute has played a leading role in advancing behavioral health reforms. Its Vision 2030 Initiative seeks to ensure that all Californians have access to prevention, treatment, and long-term recovery services “when, where, and for as long as they need it.”

Montanez was also named one of the Steinberg Institute’s four 2025 Champions, an annual program that highlights community leaders making significant contributions to California’s mental health and substance use systems. He joins fellow honorees Amber Williams, the Brown Brothers, and Doug Bond.

Kay Van Horn, wife of the late Richard Van Horn, expressed her family’s pride in supporting the recognition. “I know Richard would be very proud to help honor Salvador and his important work,” she said. “He would be heartened to see a new generation of leaders making a significant difference in the lives of people living with mental illness.”

