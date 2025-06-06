Wellpath’s $2.5 Million Settlement Raises Total Payouts to $9.5 Million in Death of Maurice Monk at Santa Rita Jail

Settlement closes federal civil-rights case as company’s controversial jail contract nears renewal

One of the nation’s largest private jail healthcare providers has agreed to pay $2.5 million to the family of Maurice Monk, a man who died alone and ignored in his Santa Rita Jail cell, bringing the total public and private payouts in the case to $9.5 million. The settlement, finalized this week, ends a federal civil-rights lawsuit filed by Monk’s children against Wellpath, the Tennessee-based company contracted to provide medical services in Alameda County’s jails.

Monk’s death in November 2021 drew national outrage and renewed calls for accountability at Santa Rita Jail, where numerous deaths and reports of neglect have plagued the facility for years. The newly announced Wellpath settlement comes as the company’s $250 million, five-year contract with Alameda County approaches expiration in 2027—prompting mounting scrutiny from civil rights advocates, families of the deceased, and some local officials.

“This is an admission by the people who are paid millions of taxpayer dollars that they failed to protect and ensure the health and well-being of a man whose life was entirely in their hands,” said Adanté Pointer, an Oakland-based civil rights attorney and founding partner of Pointer & Buelna, Lawyers For The People, which represented the Monk family.

Monk, 45, was arrested in June 2021 following an argument with a bus driver for not wearing a mask. According to the Alameda County Public Defender’s Office, Monk missed a court date—after being turned away at the courthouse door—and remained incarcerated because he could not afford $2,500 in cash bail. Despite a history of diabetes and schizoaffective disorder, both of which were managed before his incarceration, Monk’s condition severely deteriorated behind bars.

What followed, captured on jail staff’s own body-worn cameras and released through federal litigation in 2023, exposed a chilling pattern of inaction and dehumanization. Monk was seen lying face-down and half-naked on his bunk for several days, above a growing pool of urine and other bodily fluids. Deputies and medical staff walked past his cell, stood at the door, and remarked “Monk being Monk,” dismissing his condition as routine behavior. Some speculated that the liquid beneath his bunk was spilled milk. Nurses tossed paper medication cups into his cell from the doorway. Untouched meal trays and discarded meds piled up. No one intervened.

Monk died in that position—face-down, in full view of the people charged with his care.

“He lay there dying, possibly already dead, while people walked past him every day,” Pointer said. “There is no plausible medical defense for what happened. This was deliberate indifference.”

The Wellpath settlement resolves claims against at least nine of its staff members, including nurses and a physician’s assistant, who the lawsuit alleged stood by as Monk visibly deteriorated. The family’s legal team argued these professionals not only failed to render aid, but also ignored every clear signal that Monk was in urgent medical and psychiatric crisis.

“There is simply no excuse for any medical professionals, no matter the setting, to neglect their primary duties and their Hippocratic oath,” said civil rights attorney Ty Clarke, also of Pointer & Buelna. “Maurice Monk’s children will receive some justice for the needless death of their father. But no amount of money can account for the preventable suffering he endured.”

In 2023, Alameda County separately reached a $7 million settlement with the Monk family, also agreeing to reform jail observation and well-being protocols. The county pledged that all correctional deputies would be trained annually to recognize physical and mental health deterioration among incarcerated people, including signs like unsanitary living conditions, food refusal, medication noncompliance, and visible health changes. This training is also now required for all new hires.

Still, watchdogs say systemic problems persist.

Santa Rita Jail has long been at the center of litigation and controversy. A 2018 federal class-action lawsuit accused the jail of horrific conditions and abusive mental health practices, including solitary confinement and failure to prevent suicide. That suit led to a consent decree, but attorneys and advocates have argued that enforcement has been weak and that deaths—including Monk’s—show continued disregard for human life.

Wellpath, formerly known as Correct Care Solutions, has been sued hundreds of times across the country for wrongful deaths, mistreatment, and grossly inadequate care in jails and prisons. Its business model—built on winning public contracts while minimizing operating costs—has come under fire from human rights advocates, especially when those cuts appear to come at the expense of basic medical needs.

With its Alameda County contract nearing the renewal window, activists are now calling on county supervisors to reject any future agreement with the company.

“Why should this county—or any county—continue to fund a corporation that has repeatedly failed to provide the most basic care to those in its custody?” said a spokesperson for the Alameda County Jail Support Network. “Maurice Monk died on a mattress soaked in urine, in full view of professionals who were supposed to help him. If that doesn’t prompt change, what will?”

Maurice Monk’s case has become emblematic of the dangers posed by privatized health care in jails, the punitive criminalization of mental illness, and the lethal consequences of cash bail and pretrial incarceration. His children, who brought the lawsuit not just for accountability but to shed light on a broader system of neglect, said through their attorneys that they hope his story spurs lasting reform.

Pointer called Monk’s death “a moral failure and a policy failure.”

“The jail treated him like he didn’t matter,” he said. “But Maurice Monk mattered. His life had value. And it’s time this system reflects that—not with another press release or policy memo, but with real structural change.”

