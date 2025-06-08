Op-Ed | We’ve Opened the Tap—But California Hasn’t Turned the Water On

After years of political inertia, failed bills, and half-measures, California’s long-simmering housing crisis may finally be met with a dose of urgency in Sacramento. The recent passage of Senate Bill 79, along with long-overdue efforts to reform the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), signals a potential turning point in the state’s approach to housing. But even as advocates cheer the legislative progress, a hard truth remains: the cost of building—especially affordable housing—remains prohibitively high, and the political appetite to fund such projects is still dangerously weak.

That contradiction—between legislative movement and financial paralysis—raises a critical question: Is California truly turning a corner on housing, or are we still circling the block?

SB 79, authored by State Senator Scott Wiener, represents the boldest statewide zoning reform in years. The bill would override restrictive local zoning laws to allow mid-rise apartment buildings—four to seven stories tall—near high-quality transit stops, even if local jurisdictions oppose the development. The goal is to promote dense infill housing, reduce car dependence, and chip away at the supply-demand mismatch driving the state’s soaring housing prices.

The bill’s passage in the Senate, by the bare minimum 21 votes, is both a substantive and symbolic milestone. This is Wiener’s third attempt to pass such legislation, after SB 827 (2018) and SB 50 (2020) were killed by entrenched opposition. That SB 79 survived where its predecessors failed reflects shifting political winds—and mounting pressure on lawmakers to address California’s housing shortage with real urgency.

“There’s a growing recognition in the California legislature that cost of living is the number one issue,” said Nolan Gray of California YIMBY in an interview with the Vanguard. “It was the issue that determined the 2024 election—and not in the favor of Democrats.”

Indeed, the broader political terrain is changing. Matt Lewis, communications director for California YIMBY, called the SB 79 vote “a signal the politics of housing are changing.” But he and Gray both acknowledged that the win is fragile. “It’s exciting but terrifying,” Gray said. “We needed every single vote.”

Another front in this fight is CEQA, a well-intentioned environmental law that has, in practice, become a tool of obstruction—especially against infill development. This year, two reform bills—AB 609 and SB 607—are gaining traction. AB 609, co-sponsored by California YIMBY, would exempt most infill projects from CEQA review. SB 607 aims to streamline and clarify the environmental review process statewide.

“There’s something approaching consensus now,” said Gray. “We need to carve out infill projects from endless CEQA delays.”

Importantly, by focusing reform efforts on already urbanized areas—not greenfields—housing advocates have begun winning over environmental allies. Brooke Pritchard, a UC Davis alum and longtime housing advocate, pointed to growing bipartisan support: “The Little Hoover Commission identified this last year. When groups like that are calling for change, it shows how overdue this is.”

But legislative reform alone won’t fix the crisis. The core economic challenge remains: the cost of building. In California, the average per-unit cost of income-restricted affordable housing can exceed $1 million. That price tag makes it nearly impossible to build at the scale required—without massive state and federal subsidies that don’t currently exist.

“There’s no path to affordability that depends exclusively on income-restricted housing,” Gray said. “It’s just too expensive.”

Pritchard agreed. “You talk to a lot of regular Californians, and they hear about the cost of building a restricted affordable unit—and they have understandable reluctance about that,” she said. “We need to relieve market pressure by allowing more overall housing.”

That means building both subsidized and market-rate housing—especially in the so-called “missing middle” of duplexes, triplexes, and low-rise apartments. Minneapolis provides a compelling case study: after eliminating single-family zoning and promoting dense infill development, the city saw real housing price declines—even as prices rose elsewhere. “Minneapolis was one of the only cities where prices fell in real terms,” Gray said.

There are modest signs of similar momentum in Sacramento, where local reforms have contributed to a slight drop in rents. “It’s happening in our backyard,” Pritchard said. “We’re already seeing what’s possible when cities take bold action.”

But statewide, progress remains limited. Gray warned that “overall production has not increased,” and if not for accessory dwelling units (ADUs), California would be hitting new housing production lows. Cities like San Diego and Berkeley have started to embrace pro-housing policies, but results are still scattered—and far from enough.

Davis, for example, offers a cautionary tale. With infill opportunities dwindling and Measure J requiring voter approval for development on the city’s edges, the ability to meet future housing needs is vanishing. “Davis is a microcosm,” Gray said. “It’s a case study of what happens when a city resists growth for too long.” Pritchard, who hopes to return to Davis to raise a family, described it as “beautiful but increasingly unaffordable.” The number of students in Davis schools who no longer live in the city, she added, is a warning sign. “It’s a graying community, and the vibrancy is slipping.”

Opponents of SB 79, like Geoffrey Hueter of Neighbors for a Better San Diego, argue the bill’s reliance on transit proximity is flawed, allowing dense buildings in neighborhoods where transit is proposed but not guaranteed. Others, like David Moty, have labeled the bill an “unfunded infrastructure mandate.” And as Dr. Julianne Malveaux recently wrote, the market alone can’t address the needs of diverse or vulnerable populations. “We don’t just need more units; we need the right kinds of units,” she warned.

Without strong funding commitments for affordable housing and safeguards for equity, the market risks delivering mostly high-end development. “To ensure the right type of housing is built, the state’s leaders should expand funding for deeply affordable units and programs like the federal Section 8 voucher system,” Malveaux wrote.

Meanwhile, the political stakes are rising. California could lose up to five congressional seats due to population loss—an erosion of political power equivalent to an entire state like Nevada. “Even if you’re not moved by the human cost of the crisis, there are political consequences,” Gray said.

Pritchard, just back from the California Democratic Convention, said grassroots support for housing reform is growing—but frustration with Democratic leadership is growing as well. “People feel it in their pocketbooks,” she said. “They’re looking for leadership. And right now, I’m not sure the party is delivering.”

Some local officials quietly welcome state mandates, Gray noted, because they provide political cover. “They’ll say, ‘Sorry, the state tied our hands,’ and then thank us later. But for that argument to work, the state actually has to act.”

And time is running out.

So is California making real progress? The answer is a cautious yes. The political landscape is shifting. Key bills are advancing. And local experiments are showing promise. But unless state leaders follow through with funding and a full-scale commitment to building at every level—market-rate, subsidized, and everything in between—the crisis will continue to outrun the solutions.

We’ve opened the tap. But we haven’t turned the water on.

