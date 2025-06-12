San Mateo County Supervisors Unanimously Vote to Begin Sheriff Corpus Removal

SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA – The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on Thursday to initiate removal proceedings against Sheriff Christina Corpus, following explosive allegations of misconduct and corruption outlined in a 400-page independent report. The controversy centers on an alleged inappropriate relationship with former chief of staff Victor Aenlle and accusations of misusing county resources.

The board’s action comes after months of debate surrounding Measure A, a March 2025 ballot initiative that passed with 53.7% of the vote, according to RWCPulse. The measure granted the board unprecedented authority to remove elected sheriffs until 2028. As Mercury News reported, this marks the first time the controversial charter amendment will be tested.

An April CalMatters report revealed that the removal effort was triggered by findings from a probe led by retired Judge LaDoris Cordell. The investigation concluded that Sheriff Corpus created a hostile work environment and committed ethical violations. Corpus, the county’s first Latina sheriff, has forcefully pushed back, calling the effort politically motivated.

“I’ve done nothing wrong. Crime is down. This rhetoric of public safety being at risk is an agenda pushed by certain individuals,” she said at a press conference, flanked by her legal team, which vowed to challenge the process in court.

According to RWCPulse’s earlier coverage, Measure A was designed in direct response to the Cordell report, with supporters arguing it was necessary to restore public trust in law enforcement. Lead attorney Thomas Mazzucco condemned the proceedings and announced plans to seek an immediate injunction.

“This process violates due process,” Mazzucco said. “The charter amendment only took effect in April and cannot be applied retroactively. Additionally, Supervisors Mueller and Corzo, who previously called for her resignation, should have recused themselves.” Their votes were critical in reaching the four-fifths threshold required for removal.

The CalMatters article detailed how Cordell’s team interviewed over 60 current and former sheriff’s office employees, many of whom described a culture of fear and retaliation under Corpus’s leadership. While the report accused Corpus of ethical misconduct, her attorneys rejected the findings, citing their reliance on anonymous sources. In response, Corpus commissioned a separate review by retired Judge Burke E. Strunsky, who criticized the Cordell investigation’s “heavy reliance on unrecorded interviews and failure to properly assess witness credibility.”

During the March election, RWCPulse reported that Measure A supporters outspent opponents by nearly 3-to-1, largely funded by good government groups and police reform advocates. Public comment at recent board meetings has been divided. One resident quoted in CalMatters said, “We can’t have a sheriff who violates the public trust while overseeing our justice system,” while supporters of Corpus called the effort a “political coup.”

The special election to pass Measure A cost county taxpayers $4.2 million, according to RWCPulse, and the removal proceedings are expected to add millions more in legal fees and administrative costs. Under the charter amendment, Corpus has five days to request a pre-removal conference to respond to the allegations. A four-fifths vote by the Board of Supervisors would be required to finalize her removal.

The showdown has deepened tensions between Corpus and county leadership, with lawsuits already filed on both sides. As CalMatters noted, this case could set significant precedent across California, where several counties are eyeing similar oversight mechanisms. The debate reflects growing concern about the unchecked power of elected sheriffs, who traditionally operate with significant autonomy and limited oversight.

According to CalMatters, the most damning findings in the Cordell report alleged that Corpus directed department resources to benefit political allies and retaliated against whistleblowers. These claims were central to the board’s decision to proceed with removal. However, Corpus’s legal team insists the allegations are either exaggerated or unfounded, citing Judge Strunsky’s scathing critique of the report’s methodology.

With a legal battle now underway, the coming weeks will test the new sheriff removal process and the boundaries of local authority over elected law enforcement officials. The outcome could reshape how sheriff accountability is handled across California, turning what began as a local controversy into a potentially landmark case in public oversight and governance.

