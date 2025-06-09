Family of Boulder Attacker Faces Expedited Removal by ICE

BOULDER, CO – Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced that the family members of Mohamed Soliman—the suspected perpetrator of a violent attack on demonstrators in Boulder—have been detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and are being processed for expedited removal.

According to CBS News, Soliman allegedly attacked a peaceful demonstration organized by “Run for Their Lives,” a group calling for the release of Israeli hostages taken by Hamas in the Oct. 7 attacks. Witnesses told CBS they observed Soliman before the assault and described him as resembling a gardener or groundskeeper.

During the attack, Soliman reportedly threw multiple Molotov cocktails toward the crowd. A Department of Justice affidavit stated he had watched YouTube videos on how to make them. CBS reported that, while carrying out the assault, Soliman shouted “Free Palestine” and “End Zionist.” The affidavit further quoted him saying he “wanted to kill all Zionist people and wished they were all dead.”

Fifteen people were injured in the attack, though CBS noted the casualties could have been worse—Soliman was allegedly carrying 16 additional Molotov cocktails that he did not use.

The Boulder incident is part of what experts say is a growing trend of antisemitic violence in the U.S. According to USA Today, attacks against Jewish individuals have hit an all-time high for the fourth consecutive year. Concerns over Jewish community safety have intensified in the wake of both Soliman’s alleged actions and the recent killing of embassy officials, BBC News reported.

In addition to the threat of antisemitism, the case has also become a flashpoint in the ongoing national debate over immigration and deportation. CBS reported that Soliman, an Egyptian national, entered the U.S. on a non-immigrant visa in August 2022, which expired in February 2023. He applied for asylum one month after arriving, but details about the status of his case remain unclear.

Soliman’s former employer, Voros Health, told CBS he possessed a valid work visa during his employment, and Uber confirmed he provided proper documentation and a Social Security number while working for the company.

Despite this, Secretary Noem referred to Soliman as an “illegal alien” in a post on X, reflecting what many critics view as the Trump administration’s broader strategy of stigmatizing immigrants. According to The Guardian, Trump has falsely linked undocumented immigrants to a surge in fentanyl deaths. The Associated Press reported this rhetoric has translated into law through measures like the Laken Riley Act, which expands enforcement authority and penalties for undocumented individuals.

Soliman’s family—his wife and six children—have now been detained by ICE and face expedited removal, which allows for deportation without a court hearing. According to CBS, this move comes despite the family’s full cooperation with authorities. Soliman’s wife reportedly brought his iPhone to the Colorado Springs Police Department, and none of the family members have shown any signs of threatening behavior. On the contrary, one of Soliman’s children was recently named one of Colorado Springs’ “Best and Brightest” students, receiving a leadership award for academic excellence.

On June 4, U.S. District Judge Gordon Gallagher delayed the family’s deportation hearing, citing the risk of “irreparable harm” and stating that “an order must be issued without notice due to the urgency this situation presents.”

The case highlights growing concerns about immigration enforcement under the Trump administration, where deportation efforts are increasingly in tension with constitutional protections and humanitarian considerations.

