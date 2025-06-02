Supreme Court Limits NEPA’s Consideration of Environmental Impacts

WASHINGTON — In a unanimous ruling Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court significantly narrowed the scope of the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), making it easier for infrastructure projects such as railways, highways, and pipelines to advance without fully accounting for broader environmental impacts, according to reporting from NPR.

The case centered on an 88-mile railway proposal linking Utah’s Uinta Basin to the national freight network. Federal agencies had conducted a detailed environmental review, producing a 3,600-page report assessing the rail project’s impact. However, a federal appeals court had previously ruled that the review was inadequate because it failed to consider the “upstream” consequences of increased oil extraction and the “downstream” effects of refining and distributing that oil. The Supreme Court overturned that decision, setting a new precedent with wide-ranging implications for future environmental reviews.

Writing for the Court, Justice Brett Kavanaugh emphasized that NEPA is a procedural—not regulatory—statute, and argued that federal agencies should retain broad discretion in determining how to conduct environmental assessments. Courts, he wrote, should defer to agency judgment as long as it falls within a “broad zone of reasonableness.”

“The delays caused by NEPA reviews have at times bordered on the Kafkaesque,” Kavanaugh wrote, asserting that the law was never intended to serve as a barrier to infrastructure development.

Although the decision was unanimous, the Court’s three liberal justices—Ketanji Brown Jackson, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan—issued a concurring opinion expressing concern over the majority’s narrow interpretation of NEPA’s long-standing function.

Industry stakeholders praised the decision as a victory for economic progress. “This decision will promote more efficient and effective NEPA reviews for countless projects across the country,” said Hadassah Reimer, an attorney who submitted an amicus brief on behalf of major extractive and construction industries. She criticized previous rulings that required agencies to consider environmental consequences beyond their direct regulatory authority, calling them “far afield.”

Environmental groups, however, condemned the ruling as a serious setback. Earthjustice described the decision as an “invitation” for future administrations to ignore environmental costs in favor of short-term development gains.

Harvard Law Professor Richard Lazarus called the ruling “a major cutback.” For 50 years, he said, NEPA has required agencies to take a “hard look” at environmental consequences, including indirect impacts. “This decision effectively carves out a categorical rule against that practice,” Lazarus told NPR.

He also criticized the tone of Kavanaugh’s opinion. “He launches into a diatribe about delays and job losses but provides no data or citations. That’s not the role of the Court,” he said. Still, Lazarus acknowledged that NEPA has increasingly come under scrutiny from both sides of the political spectrum.

“There is a growing tension,” Lazarus said. “National environmental organizations pushing for renewable energy infrastructure—solar farms, wind turbines, transmission grids—have grown increasingly frustrated with the delays caused by NEPA reviews. This ruling might ironically support their goals.”

The Uinta Basin Railway is intended to facilitate the transportation of crude oil from remote Utah fields to Gulf Coast refineries. The Surface Transportation Board, which conducted the review, concluded that the project’s transportation and economic benefits outweighed its environmental costs. Critics, however, argued that the decision ignored the broader climate implications of increased fossil fuel production and distribution.

Environmental advocates had hoped the appellate ruling—requiring analysis of upstream and downstream effects—would become a new standard for how NEPA applies to carbon-intensive projects. Instead, the Supreme Court reinforced a narrower interpretation, finding no requirement for agencies to assess those extended impacts.

Despite the ruling, legal experts cited by NPR noted that NEPA’s procedural framework remains intact. Agencies are still obligated to evaluate direct environmental impacts and solicit public comment during the review process. However, the duty to consider systemic consequences—such as those associated with related fossil fuel activities—now appears weakened.

“This decision is not the end of NEPA,” Lazarus said, “but it represents a significant narrowing of its power.”

