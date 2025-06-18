Op-ED | Support Housing Opportunity in Our Updated General Plan

Interfaith Housing Justice Davis (IHJD) is dedicated to advancing equitable housing solutions for our community’s unhoused neighbors, renters, and first-time homebuyers. As faith-based organizations, we are committed to promoting diverse, inclusive, and sustainable development practices that foster long-term housing stability and opportunity for all. As the City of Davis begins revising the City’s general plan, we in IHJD encourage the city to include the following principles.

1. Encouraging Mixed-Income, Mixed-Housing Neighborhoods

Background: To address historical injustice as well as reach compliance with State housing goals, new developments should integrate a range of housing types that reflect the diverse needs of our community.

This includes:

• More “Big A” affordable rentals (i.e. increasing the number of units that utilize income eligibility for residency and have specific oversight through government bodies) and subsidized rental housing to ensure stability for those with the greatest financial need.

• Building community-oriented neighborhood and housing options (Cooperatives, cohousing, village models). Attached housing is more affordable and increases opportunities to develop social resilience (options for shared childcare, amenities, tools, and vehicles) as well as the safety and trust of living close to neighbors.

• Market-rate rentals, including larger floor plans suitable for lower-income families.

• Attainable, for-purchase housing, particularly in the “missing middle” category, such as townhomes, duplexes, and small-scale multifamily units, as well as mixed-use developments. (These types of units may be eligible for down-payment assistance programs.)

2. Strategic Density Near Transit and Services

We recognize the social justice and climate benefits of focusing on high-density development in areas with easy access to public transit, essential services, employment hubs, and parks. By concentrating housing in these areas, we can reduce reliance on private vehicles, which helps mitigate traffic congestion, air pollution, and greenhouse gas emissions. Additionally, well-planned, high-density neighborhoods promote social equity by ensuring all residents have equal access to resources, jobs, and recreational spaces, regardless of income level. These strategies support the creation of vibrant, sustainable communities that contribute to both environmental and social justice.

• Responsible Land Stewardship

Responsible land stewardship is a deeply held principle rooted in our moral obligation to care for creation and to preserve the environment for future generations. We advocate for development practices that ensure that the choices we make today do not compromise the ability of future generations to meet their needs. This includes compact housing footprints to optimize land use and the preservation of agricultural and open space areas of ecological significance such as vernal pools.

3. Protecting Community Health

As a housing justice advocacy group, IHJD believes that protecting the health and well-being of our neighbors is a sacred responsibility. Housing development must prioritize the safety and vitality of our residents by creating environments free from harmful toxins and hazards. It is essential to provide safe spaces for families to live, while also ensuring that access to public transportation, pedestrian walkways, and bike-friendly routes are available to all, fostering a sense of community and accessibility.

Through these commitments, IHJD and our member faith organizations strive to shape a future where housing is accessible, sustainable, and just for all members of our community.

Ellen Kolarik co-chair IHJD

