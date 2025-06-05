Court Watch: Judge Rules against Mental Health Diversion for Accused in Torrance Break-In

TORRANCE, CA – In a pre-trial hearing at Los Angeles County Superior Court in Torrance, Judge Hector M. Guzman denied a motion for mental health diversion, citing public safety concerns stemming from the nature of the alleged offense and the accused’s extensive criminal history, which dates back to juvenile robbery convictions.

The accused was represented by Deputy Public Defender Ashley Wu, who argued that mental illness and substance use played a role in the alleged crime. However, Judge Guzman described the case as “extremely troubling,” echoing Deputy District Attorney Lindsay Kurtis’s position that the accused’s actions were calculated rather than the result of untreated mental health or drug issues.

The charges arise from a break-in at the home of a disabled victim who is unable to walk. The accused allegedly stole and later pawned the victim’s belongings. Wu highlighted the accused’s ongoing rehabilitation efforts, including clean drug tests, consistent attendance at Alcoholics Anonymous, and three completed months of a 12-month residential drug treatment program, during which the accused reportedly broke no rules.

The defense further noted that the accused suffers from bipolar disorder, PTSD, and paranoid delusions—conditions that may have contributed to the offense. Wu said the break-in occurred after the accused unknowingly smoked a cigarette laced with cocaine and acted in desperation during withdrawal.

Judge Guzman pointed to the immediate pawning of the stolen items as evidence of “purposeful, intentional, and violent” conduct. Although he acknowledged that the offense did not qualify as a “super strike” such as murder or rape, he maintained that the accused’s criminal record presented a significant public safety risk.

Wu also noted that the accused had never received treatment through the county’s Office of Diversion and Reentry (ODR), which only serves individuals in custody—rendering the accused ineligible. Judge Guzman remained skeptical, stating he was “not convinced” that further drug treatment would be effective, given the accused’s lack of prior engagement with mental health services and an apparent continued desire to use drugs.

DDA Kurtis reaffirmed her offer of four years in state prison, originally proposed on January 15, 2025. Wu requested a lower-term sentence in response. Judge Guzman did not oppose the possibility of a reduced sentence and directed both parties to continue negotiations. If no agreement is reached, the accused may opt to proceed to trial.

