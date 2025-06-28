U.S. Supreme Court Limits Ability to Block Presidential Policies Nationwide

The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Trump v. CASA, Inc. marked a seismic shift in the legal landscape governing executive power, dealing a major blow to federal courts’ ability to block presidential policies on a nationwide basis.

In a 6-3 ruling, the court’s conservative majority held that federal district judges lack the authority to issue universal injunctions that apply beyond the plaintiffs directly involved in a lawsuit, even when a policy is likely unconstitutional.

The ruling effectively allows President Trump’s contested executive order limiting birthright citizenship to begin taking effect in many parts of the country, despite unanimous lower court rulings that found the order unconstitutional.

The ruling came in response to Trump’s Executive Order No. 14160, which asserts that children born in the United States to undocumented mothers or to noncitizen fathers and lawfully present, temporary resident mothers are not automatically U.S. citizens under the 14th Amendment.

The directive contradicts more than a century of constitutional jurisprudence, including the Supreme Court’s 1898 decision in United States v. Wong Kim Ark, which held that birthright citizenship applies to nearly all children born on U.S. soil.

Lower federal courts issued universal injunctions to block the policy, halting its enforcement nationwide.

The Trump administration appealed, and the Supreme Court seized the opportunity to settle a long-simmering debate over the judiciary’s power to issue broad injunctive relief.

Writing for the majority, Justice Amy Coney Barrett insisted that universal injunctions lack any basis in the historical tradition of equity courts and therefore exceed the authority granted by the Judiciary Act of 1789.

“Federal courts do not exercise general oversight of the Executive Branch,” Barrett wrote.

“They resolve cases and controversies consistent with the authority Congress has given them. When a court concludes that the Executive Branch has acted unlawfully, the answer is not for the court to exceed its power, too.”

According to the majority, lower courts may only issue injunctions that grant relief to the named plaintiffs and not the public at large unless Congress passes new legislation explicitly authorizing broader remedies.

The ruling does not resolve the underlying constitutional question of whether Trump’s executive order violates the Citizenship Clause or federal law.

However, by limiting the power of federal judges to block such policies before they take effect, the court has fundamentally changed how challenges to executive actions will be litigated going forward.

And that change is already reverberating across the legal and political spectrum.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom condemned the decision, calling it “deeply disappointing” and a step backward for constitutional rights.

“While the executive order is still temporarily blocked from going into effect, California remains hopeful that the lower courts will ensure blatant federal overreach doesn’t go unchecked,” he said in a statement.

His comments were echoed by immigrant rights advocates, including Angelica Salas, executive director of the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights.

“This is a terribly misguided decision,” she said.

“It could leave some U.S.-born citizens born of undocumented parents living in some states and jurisdictions stateless and unprotected and others living in other states or jurisdictions in limbo.”

Critics of the ruling argue that it significantly weakens judicial checks on presidential power at a time when other safeguards have already eroded.

As New York Times reporter Charlie Savage noted in an analysis published the following day, the court’s decision arrives in a political environment where internal executive branch constraints have been systematically dismantled and Congress has failed to assert its constitutional authority.

“The Supreme Court ruling barring judges from swiftly blocking government actions, even when they may be illegal, is yet another way that checks on executive authority have eroded as President Trump pushes to amass more power,” Savage wrote.

The ruling, he explained, removes one of the last effective tools that lower courts had to prevent harmful or unconstitutional policies from being implemented during litigation.

Savage pointed out that in Trump’s second term, district court injunctions had been one of the few barriers preventing immediate enforcement of legally dubious executive orders, whether related to immigration, agency closures or wartime actions.

With those injunctions now sharply limited, Trump and future presidents may enforce even unlawful policies unless and until a final ruling strikes them down, a process that can take months or years.

The risk, Savage wrote, is that actions such as denying birthright citizenship, shutting down federal agencies or transferring asylum seekers to offshore detention facilities may already be completed by the time courts rule them illegal, making them far harder to undo.

The broader context, Savage suggested, is the decades-long rise of presidential power, which has escalated dramatically under Trump.

From sidelining the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel to firing inspectors general and civil servants in defiance of statutory limits, the Trump administration has concentrated power in the Oval Office to a degree not seen since the pre-Watergate era.

Congress, now controlled by Trump’s party, has done little to reassert its constitutional role.

When Trump unilaterally ordered airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities last week, only one Republican lawmaker, Rep. Thomas Massie, publicly objected.

He was immediately threatened with a primary challenge by Trump himself.

Against this backdrop, the court’s decision has drawn fierce criticism from the dissenting justices.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor, joined by Justices Kagan and Jackson, read part of her dissent aloud from the bench—an uncommon step signaling deep disagreement.

She accused the majority of grievously undermining constitutional protections and warned that the decision endangers everyone not party to a lawsuit.

“Today, the threat is to birthright citizenship,” she wrote. “Tomorrow, a different administration may try to seize firearms from law-abiding citizens or prevent people of certain faiths from gathering to worship.”

She criticized the ruling for requiring burdensome class-action litigation to achieve broad injunctive relief, even in the face of clearly unlawful policies.

Justice Jackson, in her own dissent, argued that the majority’s legal framework was little more than a smokescreen cloaking a dangerous erosion of judicial authority.

“In a constitutional republic such as ours, a federal court has the power to order the executive to follow the law — and it must,” she wrote.

Justice Barrett responded sharply in the majority opinion, accusing Jackson of embracing “an imperial judiciary.”

Though the ruling ostensibly applies to all presidents, the immediate and practical effect is to empower the current administration.

Trump now has a freer hand to enforce his policies in the 28 states that did not join the lawsuits against the executive order.

Unless new plaintiffs file lawsuits or courts quickly certify class actions—a process that must meet stringent legal standards—the executive order could be implemented unevenly across the country, with citizenship rights determined by geography.

The ruling also highlights a legal Catch-22.

While the court insists that class actions remain a valid path to nationwide relief, Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito warned in concurring opinions that lower courts must not use class-action certification to circumvent the court’s ruling.

Alito admonished judges to observe “scrupulous adherence” to procedural rules, while Thomas stated the court would be “duty bound” to intervene again if those limits are not respected.

In practical terms, millions of families could now face uncertainty over whether their U.S.-born children are entitled to citizenship—an issue previously settled under longstanding constitutional doctrine.

With only 30 days before the executive order may begin to take effect, legal organizations are scrambling to find new plaintiffs and prepare class-action filings.

But the deeper shift is not merely procedural.

It reflects an increasingly fragile system of checks and balances, in which the judiciary, once a bulwark against executive overreach, has been constrained by the very institution tasked with interpreting its own power.

While the court’s ruling in Trump v. CASA will be remembered for its implications on birthright citizenship, its legacy may stretch far beyond that immediate context.

In narrowing judicial remedies, the court has signaled that the path to nationwide justice must now wind through procedural mazes with higher walls and narrower gates, all while the executive moves ahead unimpeded.

