Multicultural Americans Concerned about Trump’s Immigration Agenda

SANTA MONICA, Calif. – Following recent Trump administration crackdowns on the U.S. immigration system, the My Code Intelligence Center conducted a multicultural survey questioning a nationally representative sample of 3,249 citizens on their perspectives.

The pulse survey centered on policies and enforcement such as U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement workplace and school raids, possible repeals of birthright citizenship, and aggressive deportation efforts. The results were meant to show “how multicultural voters are experiencing and interpreting these actions.”

This year, the Trump administration has pushed several restrictions against immigrant and minority protections. In a notable event explained by the American Civil Liberties Union, Trump signed an executive order to end birthright citizenship in January.

In response, the ACLU and several other organizations filed a lawsuit. Although a federal court blocked the order, it marked the beginning of this year’s intensifying controversy over how immigration is being handled by the government.

The New York Times cited other efforts, including a February move by the Department of Homeland Security to terminate Temporary Protected Status for about 350,000 Venezuelans. The order was challenged and then allowed to proceed pending appeal.

In April, the Justice Department advised judges to “swiftly deny asylum to immigrants whose applications they deemed unlikely to succeed.”

In the past two months, the U.S. has seen increases in workplace raids, according to CNN. ICE has carried out more enforcement actions following encouragement from President Trump.

The report said both legal and undocumented immigrants power industries such as healthcare, hospitality, agriculture, and construction—workplaces now being targeted. Earlier in the month, ICE agents chased and tackled farmworkers among rows of produce in Oxnard, Calif.

CNN reported that workers, regardless of their immigration status, are afraid to go to work.

United Farm Workers President Teresa Romero told CNN that farmworkers are “terrified,” trying to balance fears at work with providing for their families. She said they “have to tell their children what to do if they don’t come home.”

The U.S. Constitution affirms that the government rules with the consent of the governed. It gives people the right to recognize and oppose governmental harm, drawing from its origins as a rejection of British authoritarianism.

The My Code survey showed that many Americans are dissatisfied with recent immigration and civil rights policies. It found “a growing number of multicultural Americans are both personally impacted by and politically opposed to Trump’s immigration agenda.”

One in three respondents said they knew someone affected by recent policies, including 43% of Hispanic Americans and 45% of LGBTQ+ Americans. The data shows communities are calling for action based on “dignity, humanity, and opportunity.”

Junelle Cavero Harnal, head of political at My Code, said the statistics “show what we’ve long heard from multicultural communities: they are not only watching what happens at the border—they’re living it.”

She added, “Voters are rejecting the cruelty of raids and enforcement and demanding solutions rooted in respect and reform. When we ignore these voices, we’re not just missing a political opportunity—we’re failing to meet a moral one.”

Key findings from the survey fell into three categories: personal impact, disapproval of Trump’s immigration agenda, and border policy priorities.

Personal impact showed 36% of multicultural Americans reported personally knowing someone affected by Trump’s immigration policies. Among non-multicultural Americans, that number was 21%.

Survey data on Trump’s immigration agenda found that 49% of multicultural women and 40% of men disapprove of revoking birthright citizenship. Fifty percent of women and 38% of men oppose immigration enforcement at schools, while 48% of women and 36% of men object to deportation policies that harm U.S. citizen children.

More than 25% of multicultural respondents were unsure or neutral about the policies, suggesting the need for clearer communication and public education.

On border policy priorities, 61% of multicultural citizens supported prioritizing humanitarian needs such as conditions for migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border. Just 24% supported focusing on illegal border crossings, indicating less public appetite for aggressive enforcement.

Additionally, 67% supported reforming the immigration system to create regulated paths to citizenship. Eighteen percent supported focusing solely on border enforcement. Support for reform was especially high among AANHPI (Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders), Hispanic, and LGBTQ+ communities.

The survey also asked about political news consumption. Seventy percent of multicultural Americans cited social media and video platforms as their top sources of political news.

My Code attributes this to the speed and accessibility of these platforms compared to official sources. The group urged campaigns to meet voters where they are already paying attention.

My Code says its goal is to provide research and cultural analysis to help campaigns, journalists, and advocates understand political and multicultural priorities.

Several California political leaders have weighed in, especially in response to the raids in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said multiple mayors “across the L.A. region and the country have spoken out unequivocally against these reckless raids and the Trump administration’s chaotic escalation here in Los Angeles.” She said that by raiding workplaces, ICE is “not trying to keep anyone safe—they’re trying to cause fear and panic.”

BBC News reported that Gov. Gavin Newsom called Trump’s immigration actions a “brazen abuse of power.” He warned that California may be a target, but said it “will not end here.”

Looking forward, survey data can help quantify the relationship between public opinion and policy. The Economic Policy Institute notes that immigration strengthens the economy and has further potential.

But current immigration policies undermine that strength. The present model allows the government to exploit the system and deny workplace rights.

Shifting to more inclusive policies could both grow the economy and improve quality of life.

According to CalMatters, 73% of Californians believe immigration benefits the state.

The Economic Policy Institute, like My Code, supports clear paths to citizenship. Since formal status is often the root of controversy, regularization and access may provide a workable solution.

