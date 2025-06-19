30 Charged in Immigration Protests by LA DA as Support for Mass Deportation Declines

LA District Attorney Nate Hochman – Courtesy Photo

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman announced on June 17 that 30 individuals have been charged with criminal offenses connected to immigration protests in downtown Los Angeles over the past two weeks. Charges include looting, assaulting police officers, and using a destructive device to cause injury.

In a statement reported by Inside LADA, Hochman said, “While we will always defend the right to peacefully protest, we will not disregard criminal behavior that puts the lives of officers and others at risk or compromises public safety. There is a clear and distinct line between lawful expression and unlawful conduct. Our job as prosecutors is to ensure those who engage in violence and destruction are held accountable for their actions.”

According to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office, the cases include incidents such as a man allegedly throwing a large rock and a flaming object at a highway patrol vehicle, another individual accused of throwing fireworks at law enforcement officers, a man found violating curfew while carrying a loaded firearm and 15-round magazine, a person charged with pointing a green laser at an LAPD helicopter, and a man accused of looting an Apple Store. Sentences for these charges range from three to nine years in prison. The DA’s office added that more cases are under review and additional charges may be filed.

The protests stem from President Trump’s aggressive immigration crackdown, which includes what would be the largest mass deportation operation in U.S. history. NBC News reports that over 10 million undocumented immigrants are being targeted in the campaign. Since the protests began, data shows a decline in border crossings, a doubling of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity, and a record-high number of individuals in detention.

However, NBC News also reports that more than 50,000 people have been deported in recent weeks—25 percent of whom have no criminal record, and another 25 percent have no charges or convictions at all—undermining the administration’s stated objective of prioritizing the removal of individuals with criminal backgrounds.

Polling data from The Hill reveals that public support for the mass deportation effort is waning. Forty-seven percent of Americans oppose the deployment of Marines to manage protests, compared to 34 percent in favor. Similarly, 45 percent oppose using National Guard troops, while 38 percent support it.

The Hill also notes that the Trump administration has downplayed the protests, arguing they do not pose a real threat to national security. Yet many Americans view the unrest as a consequence of the administration’s sweeping deportation strategy. While the public may not support violent protests, a growing number believe the administration’s approach is to blame for escalating tensions.

Despite the backlash, the Trump administration appears undeterred. Federal efforts continue to intensify, with additional Marines and National Guard units being deployed nationwide to enforce deportation policies and suppress protest activity.

Categories:

Tags: