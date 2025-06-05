Trump’s Pardon of Virginia Sheriff REWARDs Political Loyalty, Critics Say

VIRGINIA / WASHINGTON D.C. – In an article published Tuesday by National Public Radio (NPR), journalist Frank Langfitt and host Ayesha Rascoe discussed President Donald Trump’s controversial pardon of a former Virginia sheriff convicted of bribery. The sheriff, Scott Jenkins, was facing a 10-year prison sentence before Trump granted him clemency—one of several pardons issued recently.

The NPR interview examined Jenkins’ case in detail, focusing on the widespread opposition to the pardon, especially among residents of Culpeper County, where Jenkins served as sheriff.

As reported by Fox8, Jenkins was indicted in 2023 for accepting more than $70,000 in bribes, including cash and campaign contributions. Prosecutors said he accepted the money from over half a dozen individuals—two of them undercover FBI agents—in exchange for appointing underqualified men as auxiliary deputy sheriffs. Three witnesses testified that they had paid bribes for these positions. Jenkins denied the allegations, claiming the money was unrelated to the appointments, according to Fox8.

Langfitt’s reporting echoed the findings. He told NPR that individuals who bribed Jenkins were allegedly promised badges that allowed them to carry concealed weapons and avoid traffic citations. Langfitt also cited video evidence of Jenkins accepting bribes. The jury took just two hours to convict him.

Fox8 noted that Jenkins was found guilty of seven counts of bribery, one count of conspiracy, and four counts of honest services mail and wire fraud, leading to his sentencing in March.

According to PBS News, Jenkins is just one of many controversial figures Trump has pardoned in his second term, including January 6 rioters, Republican officials, and other high-profile individuals. Liz Oyer, a former DOJ pardon attorney, criticized the trend, telling PBS that pardons are now being used to “reward people who demonstrate political loyalty.” She noted that Jenkins had been a “big supporter” of Trump, suggesting a political motive behind the decision.

NPR reported that this pardon follows a broader pattern. Rascoe noted that Trump posted on Truth Social describing Jenkins as “unfairly targeted” and “dragged through hell” under the Biden administration, portraying him as a “victim” and waiving the charges.

However, Langfitt found that many residents of Culpeper County—where Trump won over 60% of the vote in the last election—strongly opposed the pardon. After speaking with more than a dozen residents, Langfitt told NPR that almost all said Trump was wrong to grant Jenkins clemency.

Among those opposed to clemency was Ken Green, a loyal Trump supporter who voted for him three times. He called the pardon “a terrific mistake” and “a slap in the face.” Green also noted that some January 6 rioters “needed to go to jail.”

Langfitt said many locals believed the pardon undermined the rule of law. When Rascoe asked why Trump was interested in Jenkins’ case, Langfitt pointed to Trump ally Roger Stone, who had called for Jenkins’ pardon on his podcast The Stone Zone, describing Jenkins as a political victim.

On the same podcast, Stone claimed the charges reminded him of the “dozens of phony felonies” Democrats had brought against Trump. Jenkins himself appeared on the show, alleging he was targeted by the DOJ for trying to investigate Hunter Biden’s laptop. He expressed gratitude to those who elevated his case to Trump’s attention.

Langfitt told NPR that only one Culpeper resident he spoke with agreed with Jenkins’ claim of being politically targeted. Another suggested Jenkins drew federal scrutiny after publicly vowing to deputize thousands of residents to oppose gun control laws.

Most residents, however, were adamantly opposed to the pardon. Langfitt quoted Paul Hutchinson, a 2016 Trump voter, who said the president likely saw Jenkins as a “kindred spirit” due to their shared “victim mentality.”

Langfitt concluded the interview by emphasizing that most residents viewed Jenkins not as a political martyr but as “a convicted criminal who should be in prison.”

Despite widespread public criticism, some Trump allies praised the decision. Conservative activist Ed Martin, recently appointed by Trump as the U.S. Pardon Attorney, posted on X: “Congratulations, Sheriff Jenkins: Do great things and make us proud.”

According to NBS News, the trend of controversial pardons during Trump’s second term continues to concern many Americans. Among those pardoned are reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, convicted of submitting fraudulent financial statements to secure millions in loans, and former Rep. Michael Grimm, convicted of tax fraud.

As Trump pardons more high-profile figures—including some widely seen as “convicted fraudsters”—media scrutiny has intensified. Fox News recently reported that Trump was asked whether he would consider a pardon for Sean “Diddy” Combs, who faces charges involving sexual abuse and conspiracy. Trump replied that he would “look into” it.

While no decision has been made, the possibility has fueled speculation about who might receive a pardon next.

Categories:

Tags: