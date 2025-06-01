Op-Ed | Authoritarian Watch — Pardons for Friends, Threats for Opponents

The American presidency was never meant to function as a shield for the president’s friends and a sword against his enemies. Yet with each passing day of Donald Trump’s second term, we’re seeing the contours of a regime less constrained by constitutional norms and more defined by personal loyalty, vengeance, and authoritarian impulse.

The latest wave of presidential pardons offers a window into how Trump has weaponized the clemency power not as an act of mercy or justice, but as a tool of raw political patronage.

The Washington Post reports that Trump’s clemency grants have largely gone to political allies, donors, and supporters—many of them convicted during the Biden administration. More than 1,500 individuals charged in connection with the January 6 Capitol insurrection have been pardoned or had their sentences commuted. In total, Trump has erased more than 700 years of prison time, much of it for those involved in acts of political violence.

Among the most shocking recipients: Enrique Tarrio of the Proud Boys and Stewart Rhodes of the Oath Keepers—both convicted of seditious conspiracy.

These are not low-level offenders or people swept up in the moment. They are leaders of extremist organizations who conspired to attack the democratic transfer of power. Their release is not a gesture of reconciliation; it is an unmistakable signal that violence in service of Trump’s political agenda will be rewarded.

The notion of “law and order” has been twisted beyond recognition. Trump’s allies, like former House Speaker Mike Johnson, continue to tout the Republican Party as defenders of the rule of law, even as the president undermines the very foundation of impartial justice.

This doublespeak was on full display at the 2024 Republican National Convention. Reality TV personality Savannah Chrisley took the stage not to discuss policy, but to argue that her parents—convicted of fraud and tax evasion—were political prisoners. Days later, Trump pardoned them.

The pardon of Paul Walczak, a Trump donor’s son convicted of tax fraud, makes the pattern even more explicit. His clemency came after his mother donated $1 million to a Trump campaign event.

While past presidents have been criticized for even the appearance of favoritism—Bill Clinton’s pardon of financier Marc Rich comes to mind—Trump has discarded the pretense altogether.

Pardons are now transactional, often doled out to those with money, influence, or proven loyalty.

Trump in fact takes advantage of the fact that there is no legal recourse for this abuse.

The presidential pardon power, nearly absolute under Article II of the Constitution, was designed as a mechanism for clemency, not cronyism.

But Trump is repurposing it as a loyalty program. As reported, Ed Martin, Trump’s new pardon attorney, summed up the standard for clemency in a single phrase: “No MAGA left behind.”

This isn’t just corrupt. It’s dangerous. It erodes the idea that justice is blind and reinforces the belief that power, not principle, determines one’s fate.

When lawbreakers are pardoned for supporting the president, while critics are threatened with prosecution or surveillance, the rule of law collapses into something more sinister: rule by the strongman.

Trump has signaled he’s not done. Speaking from the Oval Office, he floated the idea of pardoning men convicted of plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

“It looked to me like somewhat of a railroad job,” he said—a familiar refrain used to cast any conviction of his allies as political persecution.

Nor is this simply about Jan. 6. Trump has granted clemency to disgraced former politicians like Michael Grimm, a Republican congressman convicted of tax fraud, and John Rowland, a former Connecticut governor with a history of corruption convictions.

He pardoned ex-Governor Rod Blagojevich, who attempted to sell Barack Obama’s vacated Senate seat, and former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick, convicted of racketeering.

It’s a rogue’s gallery that crosses partisan lines but shares one common thread: They are all men of scandal, many with public loyalty to Trump.

Even Larry Hoover, founder of the Gangster Disciples, received clemency, despite being convicted of conspiracy, money laundering, and running a criminal empire.

Trump’s decision appears more performative than principled, offering a chance to pose as a criminal justice reformer while still casting himself as a law-and-order president—so long as the law applies only to his enemies.

Meanwhile, Trump and his allies continue to paint the prosecutions against him as illegitimate. This narrative—of a corrupt justice system persecuting the president and his loyalists—has become central to his political brand. In this framing, Trump is not only above the law; he is the law.

This week’s clemency spree was timed with the ceremonial swearing-in of Ed Martin, a right-wing firebrand known for defending Jan. 6 rioters, as the Department of Justice’s pardon attorney. Martin’s social media post said it all: “Freedom for Captives!” Captives, here, meaning not political prisoners in the traditional sense, but convicted criminals whose only crime, in the eyes of this administration, was supporting Trump.

This should alarm everyone who cares about constitutional democracy. Presidential pardons are no longer being used to correct injustices, but to build a parallel justice system, one that runs on personal loyalty, political grievance, and authoritarian instincts. It is a system in which enemies are punished and friends are absolved—not based on evidence, but on allegiance.

The results are corrosive. Public faith in institutions continues to erode. Prosecutors fear retribution. Judges face political pressure. And the message to the public is chilling: if you stand with the president, the rules don’t apply. If you stand against him, you’d better watch your back.

As Trump eyes more pardons—potentially even for individuals convicted of terrorism plots—the stakes could not be higher. This is not simply a misuse of executive power. It is an effort to recast the justice system as an instrument of political will.

In the end, this is not about clemency. It is about control.

It is about whether we will continue to be a nation of laws, or one where the president can erase the crimes of his friends and invent crimes for his enemies.

We’ve seen where this road leads—in other countries, at other times. The United States is not immune. We are living the early chapters of an authoritarian playbook.

It’s time to recognize it for what it is—and stop pretending that this is just politics as usual.

