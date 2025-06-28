Neighborhood Concerns Prompt Changes at Davis Respite Center after Feedback

DAVIS, CA – Five years after the City of Davis opened its Daytime Respite Center to provide essential services to the city’s unhoused population, city officials presented an informational report to the City Council summarizing recent community feedback, program changes, and next steps.

The report stems from a March 2 neighborhood meeting and a January 2025 community survey that drew strong responses from nearby residents in Davis Manor, Huntwood, and Old East Davis.

Originally launched in early 2020 as a pilot program, the Respite Center was intended to offer a safe, daytime location for unsheltered individuals to access basic resources like showers, food, case management, and storage. The center, located on L Street, quickly became a key hub for outreach during the COVID-19 pandemic. It also provided a safe location for vaccinations and health care referrals during the public health emergency. In the post-pandemic period, its role continued under the management of CommuniCare-Ole and now the Downtown Streets Team (DST).

However, concerns about the Center’s long-term location and neighborhood impacts have escalated in recent years. Many residents believed the center would be temporary.

According to the March 2 meeting summary, participants expressed “understanding that the Respite Center was intended to be a ‘pilot project’ that would be evaluated after some period of time and possibly relocated.”

That sentiment was echoed in the January 2025 neighborhood survey, which received 149 responses. The top five increases observed by respondents included unhoused individuals (131), trash and littering (126), yelling or violent language (122), general safety concerns (120), and encampments (117). Respondents also highlighted vandalism, public urination, and damage to private property among the concerns they felt had risen since the Center’s establishment.

When asked for suggestions, 42 respondents called for moving or removing the Respite Center, 35 asked for more police patrols, and 24 requested additional resources and staff for the facility. Others asked for expanded hours, more overnight shelter options, or better communication from the City.

City staff noted that the Davis Manor neighborhood had been particularly affected, as the Center’s location is near residences, schools, and churches. One recurring concern was the movement of unsheltered individuals into adjacent streets during nighttime hours, when the Center is closed. The March 2 meeting summary indicated that attendees “cited increased property crime, disturbances at night… and a feeling of being unsafe when walking past the Respite Center.”

Since that meeting, City staff and DST have implemented a series of changes aimed at improving conditions around the site. In April, Vernon McZeek became the new onsite Program Manager. With over a decade of experience working with unsheltered populations, including leadership of a Project Roomkey site in West Sacramento, McZeek has brought stronger oversight and field-based coordination to the facility.

The Respite Center now includes three case managers and a minimum of two staff members on site at all times. These staff provide peer counseling and a wide range of services, including housing referrals, medical care access, storage, and hygiene support. Staff work closely with the City’s Homeless Outreach Team, sometimes accompanying them in the field and supporting operations at Paul’s Place.

Downtown Streets Team members have also taken an active role in maintaining the appearance and safety of the surrounding neighborhood. According to the report, DST staff conduct early morning cleanups, engage with individuals loitering outside the Center, and encourage participation in volunteer activities. “The Respite Center and surrounding areas, including near the car wash, have seen a noticeable improvement in cleanliness and overall appearance,” the report states.

In addition, DST has initiated outreach to local businesses to create employment partnerships and match unsheltered individuals with job opportunities. Staff plan to continue building relationships in the Davis Manor area, offering a point of contact for concerns and working to rebuild community trust.

City staff noted that these changes appear to be having an impact. Police calls related to the Respite Center have declined from eight per month to three—a 62 percent reduction—since DST took over program management.

Regular police patrols remain in place, and the Police Department is preparing to launch a Community Policing and Problem-Solving Unit (COPPS) in July. This new unit will address persistent issues in public areas, conduct environmental safety assessments, and focus on deterrence strategies for crime and nuisance behavior.

To further support revitalization efforts, the City has launched a Façade Revitalization & Accessibility Grant Program funded by the federal Community Development Block Grant. Zone 1, which includes East Davis and Davis Manor, will receive preferential eligibility. Up to $100,000 is available for 2025, with grants awarded to businesses seeking to improve the appearance and accessibility of their buildings.

Looking ahead, City officials say they will continue monitoring and refining the Respite Center’s operations. A mural is still planned for the exterior of the facility, intended to foster “a sense of community, promote healing and well-being, and empower individuals to rebuild their lives,” according to the report.

The City also noted its intent to bring a more comprehensive analysis of homelessness services to the Council this fall. That report will assess duplication of services, gaps in care, and coordination between existing programs such as the Respite Center, Paul’s Place, and other community-based providers.

The broader conversation about homelessness in Davis remains ongoing—and contentious. While some residents voiced sympathy for the Center’s mission, many continue to question whether it should remain in a residential neighborhood.

According to the March report, attendees shared that “the conversation was healthy and good, but also that there was much to be done.”

