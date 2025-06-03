Court Watch: Judge to Dismiss Domestic Violence Case after Mental Health Progress

By Juan Lasso

WOODLAND, CA — At a hearing Monday in Yolo County Superior Court, Judge Catherine R. Hohenwarter signaled her intent to dismiss a misdemeanor domestic violence case at the defendant’s next court date in July. Her decision is based on his continued participation in a court-ordered mental health diversion program, despite objections from Deputy District Attorney Alex Kian, who argued the defendant has shown little progress.

The accused is charged with inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant stemming from an incident on Oct. 10, 2023. Since then, he has been undergoing treatment through California’s mental health diversion law—a rehabilitative legal pathway that allows eligible individuals with diagnosed mental illness to receive treatment instead of traditional prosecution, with the possibility of dismissal upon successful completion.

Deputy Public Defender Sarah MacDonald contended that the accused has made meaningful progress, noting he has committed no new law violations and has remained consistent with his medication and clinical treatment for what she described as “multiple disorders.” She also highlighted his efforts to maintain stability as a parent. “He continues to do what he can to be the best father that he can be,” MacDonald said.

Kian challenged that assessment, arguing his condition has not measurably improved. “He doesn’t appear to be getting better. At best, he’s just stagnant,” Kian said, asserting that the mental health symptoms the accused exhibited at the beginning of the relationship remain present and unresolved. “There’s no actual improvement—he’s just keeping it under control at this point.”

Kian also criticized the court for failing to establish a clear benchmark for what constitutes adequate progress in the diversion program.

“If it’s just a matter of completing mental health diversion sessions, it’s not really addressing the problem,” he said. He urged the court to allow the alleged victim to testify before ruling on dismissal, arguing that the court needs the “full scope and knowledge of the situation.”

MacDonald pushed back, emphasizing that mental illness is not cured but managed. “You don’t cure a mental health illness; you manage it,” she said, reiterating that the accused is complying with all treatment recommendations from his providers. She also warned that reopening testimony from the alleged victim could entangle the case in an unrelated custody dispute.

Ultimately, Judge Hohenwarter sided with the defense and accepted the findings of the mental health professionals, stating the court views his condition as “not cured, but managed.” She said she intends to dismiss the case at the July hearing, barring any unforeseen developments.

