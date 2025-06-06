Op-Ed | Yolo County Residents Are Urged to Support Immigrant Neighbors  

In the last four months, increased chaos has dominated our immigration system, causing great hardship, fear and uncertainty in the lives of migrants and immigrants, documented and undocumented. The needs are even greater than before. This humanitarian crisis poses challenges and a call for each of us to find ways to support our immigrant neighbors. Yolo Interfaith Immigration Network (YIIN) has creatively advocated for, collaborated with and supported these neighbors for the past 17 years. Many in our community have expressed a desire to offer tangible support for those who are vulnerable, scared and seeking shelter and safety.

On Saturday, June 14, YIIN will have its first fundraiser dinner since 2019. This year’s special evening will be a time for all of us to join together as a responsive and caring community sharing an Indian dinner with a Mexican dessert made by immigrants who have chosen to show their appreciation to the community for our support. The program will include an exciting array of silent auction items and music performed by Mariachi Puente. A keynote speaker, Andrea Gaytan, Chief of Staff at UC Davis Global Affairs, will bring her years of experiences in several contexts developing creative services for immigrants. The location of the dinner is the Yolo County Fairgrounds, Home Arts Building, and free parking is available. Suggested donation for the fundraiser dinner is $75 per adult; $30 per student; free for 12 youth, all purchased on Eventbrite or you can send a check to: YIIN, P.O Box 74295 Davis, CA 95616. If you have questions about this event, please contact YIIN Board members Albert Vallecillo at al@winterscorazon.org or John Katonah at jckatonah@icloud.com.

Since 2008, YIIN has been a longstanding, not-for-profit organization in Yolo County that creates alliances with professional community agencies to provide financial, community, legal, and educational support to those immigrants in need. We have helped many families who, for example, have needed to stay in a motel while their applications for subsidized housing were being processed; advocated for a person with a large medical bill; covered cost for downpayment of car insurance so migrants could commute to work; contributed grocery gift cards to a families in need; provided rental assistance to the family of an ICE- detained person; transported mother and adult daughter to/from medical appointment; visited undocumented immigrant youth detained at detention center. These and other concerns are brought to YIIN through local agencies not set up to provide emergency funding beyond their stated program services.

These scenarios and many others reflect the humanitarian crisis we are facing and calls for an urgent response to a harmful and broken immigration system. We honor our landscapers, migrant farm workers, construction workers, vegetable processing plant employees, restaurant staff, custodial workers, medical personnel, household repair workers, and so many others.

Come show your support for our immigrant neighbors. Years ago Cesar Chavez led the chant “Si se puede!, “Yes, it can be done!” We believe in the possibility of achieving positive change through collective action. It is in this spirit that YIIN asks for your support and thanks you.

