Opinion: Alligator Alcatraz Is America’s New Gulag

Deep in the sweltering, mosquito-choked Everglades, surrounded by pythons, alligators, and secrecy, the United States has constructed a detention camp that deserves global condemnation. Officially known as the Dade-Collier migrant detention facility, but now widely referred to as “Alligator Alcatraz,” this site is not just a holding center for immigrants. It is a modern gulag—isolated, extrajudicial, and intentionally cruel.

This facility, composed of military-style tents erected on a remote airstrip, was rushed into operation with little transparency, minimal oversight, and no plan for humane conditions. It represents the latest and perhaps most disturbing development in Donald Trump’s war on immigrants, and it may be the starkest warning yet of where the country is headed.

Already, the stories emerging from inside Alligator Alcatraz shock the conscience. Wives of detainees described to the Miami Herald what their loved ones are enduring: toilets that don’t flush, giant grasshoppers and swarms of mosquitoes inside the tents, extreme temperatures that swing from freezing cold to 105 degrees, and round-the-clock lighting that deprives detainees of sleep. There are no clocks, no natural light, no access to confidential legal calls, and little information about how to contact detainees or even confirm they are there.

“My husband said the air is hot inside the tent,” one woman told the Herald. “He sounded out of breath.” Another woman whose Venezuelan husband is being held there asked, “Why would we treat a human like that? They come here for a better life. I don’t understand. We are supposed to be the greatest nation under God, but we forget that we’re under God.”

A Guatemalan detainee told his wife he couldn’t sleep because of the cold on Monday night. By the next day, the air conditioning had failed, and he reported suffocating heat. Another man, arrested for driving without a license, said he “couldn’t take it anymore.” A third was bitten on the face in his sleep by mosquitoes the size of his palm. A Cuban reggaeton artist being held in the camp told CBS News that the lights are left on 24/7—an account corroborated by other detainees’ families.

Medical emergencies are inevitable in such conditions. On July 7, Miami Herald journalists and local Indigenous residents witnessed an ambulance rushing a detainee from the site to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital. Despite initial denials from state officials—including Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier, who called it “fake news”—a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson eventually admitted the transport happened, though they claimed the man wasn’t admitted and returned to the camp within 90 minutes.

Even basic communication is nearly impossible. Attorney Katie Blankenship, co-founder of Sanctuary of the South, said she has been unable to contact a client whose wife reported he was transferred to Alligator Alcatraz. His name is not listed in any ICE database, and her emails to DHS have gone unanswered. “I think it’s a gross, gross violation of due process to put people literally in this black hole where they cannot be found,” Blankenship told the Herald. “They cannot speak with counsel, they cannot contact immigration court. They are just for all intents and purposes, disappeared.”

Mark Fleming, associate director of litigation at the National Immigrant Justice Center, put it more bluntly: “The fact that the administration and its allies would even consider such a huge temporary facility, on such a short timeline, with no obvious plan for how to adequately staff medical and other necessary services, in the middle of the Florida summer heat, is demonstrative of their callous disregard for the health and safety of the human beings they intend to imprison there.” He concluded: “It simply shocks the conscience.” (New York Times, June 23, 2025)

That shock is compounded by the Trump administration’s legal maneuvering to sidestep federal safeguards. The facility is not technically operated by ICE, though it may hold ICE detainees. It is overseen by Florida’s Division of Emergency Management—an agency more accustomed to hurricanes than human rights. In court filings, attorneys for DHS and ICE indicated that decisions about custody at Alligator Alcatraz are Florida’s alone. This murky chain of command renders the camp unaccountable and opaque by design.

This is not merely administrative sloppiness. It is strategic. “Alligator Alcatraz and other Florida facilities will do just that,” said Uthmeier, boasting that the camp would fulfill President Trump and Secretary Kristi Noem’s mission to “fix our illegal immigration problem once and for all.” (New York Times)

What’s unfolding in the Everglades is not about safety or law. It is a spectacle of suffering meant to intimidate migrants and appease a political base hungry for punitive policy. The setting itself—a remote swamp filled with deadly wildlife—is intended as part of the punishment. During his first term, Trump proposed a moat of alligators along the U.S.-Mexico border. In 2025, he has effectively built it.

And he is just getting started. As Bolts Magazine reported, Trump’s allies are pushing a federal megabill that would expand state and local power to arrest, detain, and deport migrants—stripping federal agencies of authority and removing longstanding checks. The Florida model may soon go national.

That would mean more facilities like Alligator Alcatraz, more backdoor funding like the FEMA diversion currently propping it up, and more desperate families searching for vanished loved ones. As Drop Site News revealed, this FEMA money was originally meant to support humanitarian aid—shelter, medical care, legal services—but is now bankrolling a secretive prison camp with no judicial oversight.

Professor Austin Sarat, writing for Justia Verdict, warned: “More immigrant detention centers mean more cruelty. No matter the intention, once these facilities are opened, the stories follow—of inhumane conditions, trauma, neglect, and despair.” (Justia Verdict, July 7, 2025)

Those stories are already here. They are not isolated. They are systemic. And they point to a disturbing truth: that under this administration, the very act of migration is being criminalized, and the migrants themselves are being dehumanized—not as a result of failure or negligence, but as a matter of deliberate policy.

Alligator Alcatraz is not a bug in the system. It is the system.

It is time to call this what it is: a concentration camp in the heart of America. Not in the literal sense of industrialized extermination, but in the historical sense of a remote site designed to warehouse unwanted people en masse, under extrajudicial conditions, with no end in sight and no rights guaranteed. To flinch from this language is to flinch from the moral responsibility of naming cruelty as cruelty.

The United States has crossed a line. And the rest of us must respond accordingly—with resistance, with documentation, with advocacy, and with a relentless demand for accountability. The walls of Alligator Alcatraz must come down.

