LA DA Charges 40 Individuals in Connection with Recent Immigration Protests

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman announced in a press release that more than 40 individuals have been charged in connection with incidents that occurred in downtown Los Angeles during recent immigration protests.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office listed several people charged following protests in response to Immigration and Customs Enforcement deportations under the Trump administration’s crackdown on undocumented immigrants.

One individual charged is a 17-year-old juvenile. The juvenile faces two misdemeanor counts of rioting, one felony count of attempted murder and one felony count of assault on a peace officer, according to the DA’s office.

Robert Amaya was also charged in connection with the protests. The DA’s office said Amaya faces one felony count of assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly making stabbing motions at an 11-year-old while holding a knife.

Patrick Munoz is charged with one misdemeanor count of rioting, one felony count of resisting an officer, and one felony count of assault on a peace officer. The DA’s office alleges Munoz injured a police officer with a flagpole as the officer attempted to disperse a crowd.

Iran Castro faces one felony count of resisting arrest, two felony counts of assault on a peace officer, and two felony counts of animal cruelty. According to the DA’s office, Castro pulled on the bridles of two officers’ horses while she was out on her own recognizance for a previous felony.

Dana Whitson is also charged with animal cruelty. She additionally faces one felony count of assault on a peace officer and one felony count of resisting arrest after allegedly pushing and hitting a Los Angeles Police Department horse.

Robert McGrath is charged with one felony count of vandalism for spray-painting an expletive on the Veterans Affairs building. The DA’s office stated McGrath could face up to three years in prison if convicted.

Antonia Aguilar and Lucia Aguilar Cole each face one misdemeanor count of rioting and one felony count of using force to prevent an officer from performing a lawful duty. The DA’s office said they threw plastic water bottles at officers and could face up to three years in prison.

A prior DA press release identified additional individuals charged for alleged illegal activity during the protests. Juan Rodriguez, accused of distributing and throwing illegal fireworks at officers, faces up to six years in prison on three felony counts.

Randy Paul Ruiz and Georgina Ravellaro are each charged with two felony counts of assault on a peace officer. According to the DA’s office, they allegedly drove motorcycles through a police skirmish line. They face up to six years and four months in prison if convicted.

Ulysses Sanchez could face up to 25 years in prison if convicted. He is charged with one misdemeanor count of reckless driving, one misdemeanor count of possession of a smoking device, one felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon, and one felony count of assault with a deadly weapon. The DA’s office alleges Sanchez drove his vehicle toward protesters while in possession of a loaded firearm and a methamphetamine pipe.

Christopher Gonzalez and Yoselyn Johnson face one felony count of conspiracy to commit vandalism and two felony counts of vandalism. They are charged with vandalizing an apartment complex and the Hall of Justice.

Timmie Paulk and Raven Mitchell are charged with one felony count of grand theft and one felony count of second-degree commercial burglary. According to the DA’s office, they allegedly stole from a Nike store being looted by a group of people.

District Attorney Hochman stated, according to the DA’s office, that “we are continuing to review evidence, identify suspects and file charges where the law has been broken.”

The charges remain allegations and the cases are being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department, California Highway Patrol, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

