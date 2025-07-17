Court Watch: Court Sides with Prosecution over Accused’s Recent Housing Stability

YOLO, Calif. — On Tuesday morning, Yolo County Superior Court denied the accused’s motion for judicial diversion, citing prior theft-related offenses and overlooking Deputy Public Defender Stephanie Decillis’s argument that the accused had secured stable housing and was the sole caregiver for his uncle who “needed care.”

The accused was charged with petty theft of retail merchandise stemming from a Sept. 16 incident last year. While Decillis described the offense as relatively minor, Deputy District Attorney J. Gutierrez argued that it was part of a broader pattern of repeated law violations, including prior theft and failure to report while on probation.

Decillis emphasized the accused’s efforts toward personal reform. Once struggling with housing insecurity, the accused now resides with his 76-year-old uncle in a living arrangement that provides both stability for him and essential care for the elder, she said.

Gutierrez opposed the motion, highlighting the accused’s record of theft and probation violations. “He has been given opportunities to change his behavior,” Gutierrez said. “Diversion is not appropriate and should be denied.”

Despite the accused’s current housing stability and caregiving responsibilities, the court sided with the prosecution, citing his criminal record rather than his present obligations.

Judge Sonia Cortés denied the motion for judicial diversion and ordered the accused to return on Aug. 12.

